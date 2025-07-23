Work On Construction Project Worth 19Afs Begins In Khost

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Work on a construction project, six bridges and 199 culverts, has begun at a cost of 19.5 million afghanis in southeastern Khost province, an official said on Wednesday.

Mayor Mufti Shahzad Noor Rashid said the would be completed within the next six months to conveniences to the people.

“The importance of this project is that in the past, when it rained, water would enter people's home. People complained a lot, so we prepared a plan to build dams here”.

The implementation of this and other similar projects would provide short-term job opportunities for unemployed people of the area, the mayor added.

Residents explained the completion of the rehabilitation project will solve many of their problems in terms of preventing polluted water.

Mohammad Yousuf, a resident, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Dirt accumulates here all the time. If these slats are built properly, the dirt will disappear here and the water will flow in one direction, because this water is very harmful to people's health”.

Ehsanullah Ahmadi, another resident, added:“There are many problems here. There is no way for the dirty water to drain out. We demand that the municipality repair these drains in a proper manner because they have caused many problems for people”.

According to officials, several large and small reconstruction projects would be implemented in different parts of the city this year.

