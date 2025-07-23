At The Cannes Film Festival, CANNES GALA 2025 Honours Global Cultural Contributions
The highlight of the evening was the Preuve du Do Ceremony, honouring six exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions. Preuve du Do is a distinction bestowed upon individuals and organizations who have profoundly shaped the evolution of the global content industry.
The honour was presented by the following distinguished figures:
Ado (Japan) - Music
Ado's work, created under anonymity, has illuminated an era shaped by repression and solitude, becoming a foundational voice for a new generation of creators.
Maverick Space Systems (USA) - Space
Recognised for pioneering missions bridging the arts and space engineering.
Mitsubishi Pencil Co. (Japan) - Animation
Celebrated for decades of support to the animation industry through their iconic pencils.
Gavin Wood (UK) - Technology
Recognised for advancing Web3 and decentralised internet innovation.
LEGO Group (Denmark) - Toy & Education
Honoured for inspiring generations of creative minds globally.
Julie Taymor (USA) - Performing Arts
Celebrated as a pioneer of multidisciplinary stage and film direction.
The ceremony also featured an exceptional cultural performance:
Noh "Yugao," led by Shonosuke Okura, a designated Living National Treasure of Japan, in combination with Japanese Ikebana by Ryota Hagiwara (Produced by Mucha-Kucha).
A charity auction was held in support of artists with disabilities, with proceeds going to relevant institutions and programs, reinforcing CANNES GALA's mission to support diversity and inclusion within the creative industries.
While the MET GALA and the GRAMMY Awards celebrate excellence in fashion and music, CANNES GALA establishes a distinct cultural space within the content industry - honouring creators and visionaries who inspire across disciplines.
The next edition of CANNES GALA is already being prepared. We look forward to welcoming you back to Cannes in May 2026.
-
CANNES GALA
Chairman: Taichi
Executive Producer: Ryo Nakatsuji
Producer: Takuro Ando
Director: Ippei Nishihara
Produced by NOMA
-
Media Contact
CANNES GALA
Ryo Nakatsuji
[email protected]
SOURCE CANNES GALA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment