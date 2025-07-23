Effectual Appoints Ashish Dhawan, SVP And CRO Of Netapp's Cloud Business Unit, To Board Of Directors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced the appointment of Ashish Dhawan, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of NetApp's Cloud Business Unit, to its Board of Directors. This strategic addition further solidifies Effectual's leadership in enterprise cloud modernization and underscores its unwavering commitment to driving seamless cloud-native migrations to AWS.

Dhawan brings a wealth of expertise in cloud computing and enterprise transformation. In his current role at NetApp, he spearheads the global go-to-market strategy for the company's cloud portfolio and oversees cloud sales and customer success, fosters strategic alliances, and champions the adoption of NetApp's cloud storage, cyber resilience and AI data services.

Prior to NetApp, Dhawan held the position of Managing Director and Worldwide Head of Sales for Enterprise Workloads at Amazon Web Services (AWS). There, he led a multi-billion-dollar business, guiding Fortune 500 enterprises through intricate infrastructure modernization initiatives and accelerating the adoption of hybrid cloud architectures on AWS.

"Ashish has a rare combination of platform experience and partner strategy," said Robb Allen, CEO of Effectual. "From leading AWS's enterprise workload growth to driving NetApp's cloud business, he understands the complexity of modernization and what it takes to succeed. His perspective will be an asset as we continue to scale our enterprise modernization services."

Dhawan commented, "AWS partners like Effectual play a pivotal role in unlocking the full potential of enterprise digital transformation for customers. Effectual's technical depth, industry insight, and dedication to execution excellence are truly remarkable. I am honored to join the board and contribute to their growing influence within the AWS ecosystem."

Dhawan's appointment signals Effectual's ongoing investment in world-class cloud leadership. His presence on the board will sharpen the company's focus on enhancing execution, broadening enterprise reach, and accelerating modernization initiatives.

About Effectual

Effectual is a trusted managed and professional services company working with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full-stack IT modernization. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual's experienced and passionate team focuses on enabling positive business outcomes through the effective use of cloud technology.

SOURCE Effectual

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED