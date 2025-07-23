Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vest With A Multitude Of Pockets (BEC-468)
PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new and unique vest with a multitude of pockets for storing and organizing various items such as eyewear, a cell phone, keys, pens, a flashlight, cigarette lighter, cigar case, hat, flask, knife, and wallet," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the P T O (PERSONAL TACTICAL ORGANIZER VEST). My convenient design ensures all the items are accessible when needed, and it helps keep your hands free."
The invention provides a vest with various pockets for storing items when working, attending a sporting event, engaging in shooting sports, etc. In doing so, it ensures the items are easily accessible when needed. As a result, it increases organization and convenience. The patented invention features a durable and practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for spectators at sporting events, individuals who engage in shooting sports, and various members of the labor force including police officers, members of the military, and security guards. Additionally, it could include various logos for advertisement/support purposes.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BEC-468, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
