Chocolate Lovers Rejoice! New Collagen Peptides Flavor Arrives At Nutrishop

"Chocolate is the ultimate crowd-pleaser," said Bryon McLendon, CEO and founder of Nutrishop. "We wanted to give our customers a collagen option that's not only good for them, but also irresistibly delicious on its own. No coffee, smoothies, or special mixers required - just pure cocoa satisfaction."

When the Nutrishop corporate team debuted the chocolate flavored collagen peptides at the Owners Conference in Huntington Beach earlier this month, the crowd immediately erupted in excitement. Samples were quickly handed out and eager franchise owners got their first taste.

"I thought it was absolutely delicious," said Tracey Voyer, a Nutrishop franchise owner in Fitchburg, Mass., who placed a large order immediately after the conference. "It's smooth and perfectly balanced. It tastes so good, you would never know it is a multi-sourced collagen. My customers are going to love it!"

A New Way to Enjoy Collagen

Until now, Trailhead Nutrition's collagen peptide formula came in an unflavored powder, requiring customers to blend it with other beverages, like coffee or smoothies. The new chocolate version, mixed simply with chilled water, stands on its own for several reasons:



Smooth, rich cocoa taste without any gritty after-taste.

Zero artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners, using natural cocoa and clean, quality ingredients.

Five types of collagen (I, II, III, V, and X) sourced from grass-fed bovine, chicken bone, marine, and egg shell, delivering 10g of collagen peptides per serving. Enhanced enjoyment as collagen supplementation feels like a decadent splurge rather than a must-do chore.

"We're the top collagen seller in our region, and this flavor gives us a whole new conversation starter," said Jay Vicino, Nutrishop franchise owner in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., who considers collagen one of the most vital supplements for adults. "This will expand how we talk about our body's inevitable collagen loss and healthy support for hair, skin, nails, joints, and muscle recovery."

Who Should Sip Chocolate Collagen?

Collagen production declines by about 1% per year after age 25. This reduction is why skin sags and wrinkles appear the older we get. It is why our hair and nails change over time and why our bones and joints get stiff. Anyone looking to support skin elasticity, nail strength, joint comfort or post-workout recovery can benefit. For example:



Fitness enthusiasts wanting effective, low-calorie joint and muscle support.

Beauty seekers aiming to support hair, skin, and nail health from within. Wellness warriors craving a tasty, easy-to-mix daily collagen boost.

"This isn't just a new flavor addition. This will change the way people build collagen into their routines," McLendon added. "Chocolate lovers on wellness journeys won't feel like they're missing out on their favorite indulgence - and everyone else gets to experience a delicious way to take care of their body from head to toe."

Get It Now

Nutrishop's Chocolate Multi-Source Collagen Peptides is available online at NutrishopUSA and at participating Nutrishop locations nationwide. With 10g of collagen peptides per serving and no artificial flavors or sweeteners, it's the easiest (and tastiest) way to support your skin, hair, nails, joints, and recovery - every day.

About Nutrishop®

Founded in 2003, Nutrishop has become a trusted name in health and wellness, helping individuals reach their fitness and nutrition goals. With franchisee-owned stores nationwide, the brand offers exclusive dietary supplements, body composition assessments, one-on-one support, and nutritional guidance-all backed by a low-price guarantee.

