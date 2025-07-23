Autoflow's Idvi Now Integrated With AMS Warranty Administration Platform

- Bart Carpenter, President of Administration Management Solutions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Autoflow , a leader in intelligent workflow solutions for the automotive industry, is proud to announce the integration of its virtual inspection platform, iDVI (Instant Digital Vehicle Inspections) , with the robust warranty claims platform from Administration Management Solutions (AMS). This strategic partnership brings streamlined, cost-effective virtual inspection capabilities directly into the AMS claims environment.

Smarter Inspections, Seamless Workflow

The integration allows AMS users to initiate, manage, and review iDVI inspections without ever leaving the AMS claims module. By digitizing and automating the inspection process, administrators can now reduce inspection-related costs by an average of $75 per claim and accelerate adjudication timelines by as much as 75%-all while maintaining a high standard of accuracy and service.

“Our mission with iDVI is to eliminate the bottlenecks and delays that plague traditional inspection workflows,” said Scott Smyer, Senior Director of Business Development at Autoflow.“This integration with AMS represents a major leap forward for administrators seeking speed, simplicity, and transparency in their claims process.”

Key Benefits of the Integration Include:

- Direct iDVI access from within the AMS platform

- High-quality digital reports and media, delivered in hours – not days

- Faster claims resolution and improved customer satisfaction

Elevating the Claims Experience

“At AMS, we're always looking to empower our clients with the most efficient and innovative tools available,” said Bart Carpenter, President of Administration Management Solutions.“The integration of Autoflow's iDVI platform enhances our ability to offer faster, more reliable claims inspections while helping administrators control costs and streamline operations.”

Availability

The iDVI integration is now live and available to all AMS clients. To learn more about how iDVI can enhance your claims workflow or to schedule a demo, visit autoflow/iDVI or contact Scott Smyer at ....

About Autoflow

Autoflow builds intelligent workflow solutions tailored for the automotive industry. Its iDVI platform enables fast, remote inspections that eliminate the need for physical adjusters, reduce costs, and accelerate claims resolution-helping administrators, repair facilities, and warranty providers deliver better outcomes with less hassle.

About Administrative Management Solutions (AMS)

Administrative Management Solutions provides scalable and efficient software for automotive warranty administrators. From contract and claims management to real-time reporting and workflow automation, AMS offers comprehensive tools designed to improve operational performance and customer service across the warranty lifecycle. Learn more at adminms.

iDVI explained in less than two minutes!

