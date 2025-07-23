548 Energy Welcomes Founder Of Rethink Electric, Mike Nicolosi, As Director Of Construction

548 Energy, the renewable energy arm of 548 Enterprise, is proud to announce the addition of Mike Nicolosi as Director of Construction.

- Mike NicolosiCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 548 Energy , the renewable energy arm of 548 Enterprise , is proud to announce the addition of Mike Nicolosi as Director of Construction. With over 25 years in the electrical trade and over 15 years dedicated to solar, Nicolosi brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the fast-growing clean energy team at 548 Energy.As the founder and former President of ReThink Electric, Nicolosi played a pivotal role in expanding access to solar energy in Illinois. Under his leadership, ReThink grew from a solo operation into one of the region's most trusted solar installation firms, with over 70 employees and hundreds of completed residential and commercial projects.In Mike's words,“At 548 Energy, I see the chance to push the boundaries of what's possible in clean energy construction. I'm here to lead with focus, raise the bar, and help accelerate the energy transition-while proudly building our projects with skilled labor trained through the 548 Foundation's workforce development program."“We're excited to have Mike join us on our mission here at 548,” said A.J. Patton, Founder and CEO of 548 Enterprise.“Mike has had an undeniable impact on our region's shift to solar energy, and we're ready to start stacking accomplishments through his new role with us.”At 548 Energy, Nicolosi will oversee the planning and execution of solar and battery storage installations across Illinois, with a focus on expanding access to clean energy in historically disinvested communities. He will lead the rollout of 548 Energy's ambitious plan to install 100 rooftop solar systems over the next 500 days, a key part of the organization's broader clean energy strategy.“The opportunity to deliver rooftop solar solutions throughout Illinois is immense,” said Nicolosi.“I'm ready to get across the state to start bringing these solutions to areas where they're needed most. We're going to have a meaningful impact on the future of Illinois and the residents here.”548 Energy is part of 548 Enterprise, a Black-owned, mission-driven sustainable development firm focused on housing, clean energy, and workforce transformation. Through its training arm, 548 Foundation, the organization also prepares residents for high-paying green jobs-many of which Nicolosi will now help lead and mentor.About 548 Energy548 Energy is a division of 548 Enterprise specializing in rooftop solar solutions that lower utility costs for businesses, schools, municipalities, and affordable housing owners across Illinois. With an emphasis on environmental justice and long-term savings, the company designs and delivers solar and battery storage systems tailored to reduce emissions and increase energy resilience. 548 Energy's mission is to make clean energy both accessible and impactful, especially in communities that have historically been left behind in the green transition.About 548 EnterpriseFounded in 2016, 548 Enterprise is a nationally recognized sustainable development firm that integrates real estate, renewable energy, capital investment, and workforce education under one mission: building wealth and equity in underserved communities.

