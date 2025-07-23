Mumbai Sailor, Zahaan Hemrajani, Finishes Among Top-10 In U17 O'pen Skiff World Championships
The championship, which was organized by the International O'pen Skiff Association, is a recognized youth class under World Sailing - the global governing body for the sport - and was held from July 17 to 23.
Zahaan's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. After being forced to sit out the first six races due to equipment malfunctions, the teenager from Mumbai staged a phenomenal comeback. Demonstrating exceptional resilience and racing skills, he went on to win two races and finished in the top 10 in nearly half of his heats - a feat never before achieved by an Indian sailor in this class.
“This means the world to me,” Zahaan said after the event.“I'm incredibly grateful to my coach, Umesh Naiksatam, and the entire 24Seven Sailing Team for pushing me every step of the way, and to my mentor Amish Ved for his constant belief and guidance.”
He extended heartfelt thanks to his parents, Nilima and Ashish Hemrajani (founder of BookMyShow), for their unwavering support. He also acknowledged Captain Abhimanyu Patankar of the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC) and the Royal Bombay Yacht Club (RBYC) for their vital roles in his development as a sailor.
Zahaan further thanked the Government of Maharashtra, whose timely intervention allowed access to Pawna Lake during the monsoon - a crucial factor in enabling uninterrupted training during the off-season.
Zahaan's world-class performance shines a spotlight on India's emerging sailing talent and sets a powerful precedent for the nation's future in international junior sailing.
