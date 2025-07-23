ALEJANDRO DUQUE TAKES ON DUAL ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF ADA & PRESIDENT OF WARNER MUSIC LATIN AMERICA

Forward-thinking executive to helm WMG's distribution arm in addition to existing responsibilities leading LATAM business

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that accomplished leader Alejandro Duque has been named President of ADA, the independent distribution and label services arm of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG ), expanding on his existing responsibilities as President of Warner Music Latin America. Duque will continue to be based in Miami and report to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

Duque has served as President of Warner Music Latin America since 2021. In this role, he has championed breakthrough artists such as Blessd, Danny Ocean, Elena Rose, Myke Towers, Natanael Cano, Ovy on the Drums, Tiago PZK, Tokischa, Yami Safdie, and Yandel. He has cultivated a fresh, forward-thinking approach, creating a blueprint for how to champion artists at all stages of their careers. A key driver of his success has been his ability to bring WMG closer to the independent community and spearhead the growth of its distribution business in the region.

Robert Kyncl said: "Alejandro's leadership will help us differentiate ADA...providing independent labels and artists with opportunities at a speed and scale they won't find anywhere else. He has a proven track record of supporting the indie community, as well as a deep understanding of WMG's reach and resources as catalysts for global superstardom. This combination is going to bring down barriers for ADA's clients, plugging them more directly into our infrastructure, and empowering them to build their businesses."

Alejandro Duque noted: "Across the globe, there are dynamic, culture-shifting artists with a wide variety of needs to propel their careers forward. We're committed to growing our distribution business and enhancing the ADA brand, through a combination of excellent service, flexible deal-making, and tech innovation. We've done this successfully in Latin America, and now we're taking that holistic approach to the entire business by integrating our independent distribution strategy even more tightly with our teams in the US and around the world."

Duque has more than 20 years of experience in the music industry, starting his career at Universal Music Colombia and rising to become Managing Director of Universal Music Latino, Machete, and Capitol Latin before moving to WMG.

