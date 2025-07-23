EBC Financial Group Highlights Responsible Education In Investment Decision-Making

In a region facing economic uncertainty, EBC Financial Group reinforces its commitment to responsible investing-connecting university students in LATAM with the tools and mindset needed for informed financial decision-making.

At the Colegio de Economistas de La Libertad, EBC underscores how transparency and guidance can shape smarter financial decisions.

MEXICO, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amid rising economic complexity and market volatility, financial education is no longer a luxury-it is a necessity. As part of EBC Financial Group's (EBC) long-term vision to promote responsible investing in Latin America, the company participated in a guest lecture held at the Colegio de Economistas de La Libertad, in collaboration with the National University of Trujillo.

The session, delivered by José Manuel Herrera, Regional Manager LATAM at EBC, and Miguel Ordóñez, Business Development Manager LATAM, gathered students and faculty members from the university's economics department. Also in attendance were Francisco Huerta Benítez, President of the Colegio de Economistas, José Antonio Villegas, former President of BBVA Caribe, and Jesús Benítez, professor of economics at the university.

Education as the Foundation of Informed Investing

The talk centred around a key principle that guides EBC's regional strategy: investment access must be paired with real understanding. It's not enough to provide platforms-individuals need the tools to evaluate risk, interpret market signals, and make informed decisions grounded in facts rather than speculation.

This focus is especially timely in Latin America, where economic volatility and global uncertainty continue to challenge conventional financial thinking.“The greatest risk is standing still,” noted Herrera.“Future investors need to be trained not only in theory, but in how to apply that theory in real-world, often unpredictable market conditions.”

Connecting Theory with Tools: What Future Professionals Need Now

Throughout the lecture, EBC's team illustrated how global macro trends-including trade shifts, interest rate fluctuations and inflationary cycles-are shaping investment decisions across the region. They also highlighted how trading, when used responsibly, can become a tactical instrument for long-term planning, not short-term gain.

In a landscape where access to digital trading platforms is growing rapidly, Ordóñez emphasised the importance of discipline, liquidity management and education before execution. The talk addressed how smaller accounts, if unmanaged, may carry higher risk exposure; how long-term thinking and compounding remain central to sustainable wealth generation and how regulatory clarity builds trust-especially for emerging investors.

From Classrooms to Regional Impact: A Scalable Model

This session in Trujillo is part of a wider regional initiative. Between December 2023 and June 2025, EBC delivered 63 educational sessions-both in-person and virtual-across Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Colombia, reaching more than 4,000 aspiring and early-stage traders.

These workshops have covered practical tools like TradingView, scenario planning, and technical analysis. Beyond toolsets, the focus is always on fostering ethical, well-informed, and critical financial thinking.“Our aim is not to teach people how to chase trends-it's to help them understand how markets work, and how to think clearly when volatility rises,” said Ordóñez.

As part of its global commitment to responsible education, EBC Financial Group actively collaborates with academic institutions to foster financial literacy, thought leadership and investment education. From local universities in Latin America to international partnerships-such as its ongoing collaboration with the University of Oxford's Department of Economics-EBC continues to champion initiatives that empower the next generation of investors through ethics, transparency, and long-term perspective.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the observations of EBC Financial Group and all its global entities. It is not financial or investment advice. Trading in commodities and foreign exchange (FX) involves significant risk of loss, potentially exceeding your initial investment. Consult a qualified financial advisor before making any trading or investment decisions, as EBC Financial Group and its entities are not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions-including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others-EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world's best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers-trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC's subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation's United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University's Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

