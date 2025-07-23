[Latest] Global Information Services Market Size/Share Worth USD 327.94 Billion By 2034 At A 6.91% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Information Services Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 168.37 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 179.73 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 327.94 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.91% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Wolters Kluwer NV, United Press International Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., The New York Times Co., S&P Global Inc., RELX Plc, Nexstar Media Group Inc., News Corp., Moody's Corp., GISP Group, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Clarivate PLC, Bloomberg LP, Australian Associated Press Ltd., AGS Corp., Agence France Presse and others. Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Information Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (News syndicates, Libraries and archives), By Function Type (Data Backup and Recovery, Network Monitoring and Security, Human Resource, System Management), By End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast –2034" in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Information Services Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 168.37 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 179.73 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 327.94 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.91% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, the implementation of new strategies and technologies by the service providers presents lucrative opportunities for players in the Information Services Market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing significance of organized retailing is expected to drive the future growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing significance of organized retailing is expected to drive the future growth of the market. Key Trends & Drivers Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Integration : The adoption of AI and ML is reshaping the market as it enables data processing along with advanced analytics and intelligent automation. The predictive insights along with the personalized content and real-time recommendations are being offered by the platforms powered by analytics through these technologies. Thus, AI-powered tools can sort and filter massive data sets automatically, improve search relevancy, and identify patterns or outliers. Thus, not only is the end-user experience enhanced, but also the operational efficiency of the service provider is improved. As more and more businesses base their decisions on data, demand for AI-powered Information Services keeps rising, and silently, this integration is becoming the foundation for the future trend of market growth. Growing Demand for Real-time and On-demand Data : In industries with fast-paced operating environments, such a need for real-time and on-demand data is increasing exponentially. Decision-makers in finance, logistics, healthcare, and media require accurate data at their fingertips so as to respond to and make time-sensitive decisions in changing situations. An array of information service providers is responding by deploying various solutions-these solutions include live dashboards, data feeds, and APIs-that feed real-time data to their consumers. This is where the delay in the flow of information allows a missed opportunity or monetary loss to befall various sectors. Across the market, the expectations of 24-hour operations and instant insights are reshaping how data is delivered and consumed amongst the customers. Rise of Cloud-Based Platforms and SaaS Models : The cloud technology has transformed the entire Information Services Market by creating scalable, cheap, and accessible solutions. The major cloud service providers are increasing the shift toward Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models today to provide users the ability to access data or analytics tools from any location. This trend allows flexible subscription pricing, automatic updates, and integration with third-party enterprise software. For emerging businesses and startups, cloud-based platforms lower barriers to entry by cutting down infrastructure expenses. With remote working and global operations becoming the norm, cloud-based information services provide agility, real-time collaboration, and enhanced security, thus becoming the core of digital transformation served in most organizations worldwide. Request a Customized Copy of the Information Services Market Report @ Expansion of Industry-Specific and Niche Information Services : A growing trend toward specialized information services has evolved, those targeting specific industries such as agriculture, energy, education, and legal sectors. Such niche platforms have deep, context-rich information that general-purpose ones do not provide. For instance, by catering to the requirements unique to a particular sector that may include regulatory or technical data on market dynamics, these services better appraise and elucidate. Clients prefer tools that speak their language-of-the-industry so they can tie their industry-related decisions more concretely. Complexity breeds regulation, and with it emerges greater demand for customized information services geared toward specific domains: a setting ripe with plenty of avenues worth differentiating. Increasing Importance of Data Privacy and Compliance Tools : With stricter data protection technologies like GDPR and CCPA the organizations are placing greater emphasis on compliance and privacy. The information services, however, have customized their offerings to bring in compliance tracking, data anonymization, and audit abilities, thereby aiding the client in negotiating hazy legalities. The service providers are working on building trust by investing in securing infrastructure and practicing transparent data handling for mitigating the competition with legal risks. This trend is not only regulatory-driven but it also expresses increasing consumer demand for ethical data usage. As data governance gains importance in both public and private spheres, providers offering the strongest compliance tools are finding a competitive advantage over others. Growth of Freemium and Subscription-Based Business Models : The freemium, along with the tiered subscription models, is gaining traction as the providers are looking to attract the diverse user bases while ensuring consistent revenue. The freemium model lets the users in for free for the basic option which encourages adoption and engagement, whereas the premium tiers have advanced tooling, deeper analytics, or more exclusive content. Small businesses, educators, and individual professionals, who later scale to paid plans, are the target for this kind of model. It also fosters providers to collect feedback from end users and improve their offerings based on actual usage. These models develop monetization directions in the market as user preferences move toward flexible and cheap access. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 179.73 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 327.94 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 168.37 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.91% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Function Type, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: In the digital age, information is the lifeblood of nearly every industry and individual. From business intelligence to entertainment, education, and social connectivity, the fundamental need for accessible, relevant, and timely information ensures a constant and growing market. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) (including Generative AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data analytics, and widespread cloud computing adoption are massive drivers, allowing for more sophisticated data processing, personalized experiences, and automation of information delivery.

Weakness: Staying competitive requires continuous investment in cutting-edge technology, infrastructure, and R&D. This can be a significant financial burden, especially for smaller players. The rapid evolution of technology, particularly in areas like AI, cybersecurity, and data science, creates a persistent shortage of skilled professionals. Attracting and retaining top talent is a major challenge and cost. The increasing use of AI in information services raises ethical concerns regarding data bias, algorithmic fairness, and transparency, which can impact trust and adoption if not addressed properly.

Opportunities: The continued advancement and broader integration of AI and Generative AI into information services will revolutionize content creation, data analysis, automation of IT operations (AIOps), and personalized user experiences, opening vast new revenue streams. The exponential growth of data continues to drive demand for sophisticated big data analytics services that can extract valuable insights for strategic decision-making across all industries. The ability to leverage data to provide highly personalized information, content, and services creates significant opportunities for differentiation and customer loyalty.

Threats: The very nature of the information services market makes it a prime target for cybercriminals. Data breaches, ransomware attacks, and other cyber incidents can severely damage reputation, lead to massive financial losses, and erode client trust. The incredibly fast pace of technological change means that established services or technologies can quickly become outdated, requiring constant innovation and significant investment to stay relevant. Some large enterprises may choose to build or expand their internal IT and information services capabilities, reducing their reliance on external providers.

Regional Analysis

The Information Services Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : North America holds a dominant position in the Information Services Market due to its advanced technological infrastructure, high digital literacy, and strong presence of key market players. The region has seen widespread adoption of cloud computing, AI, and big data analytics across various industries such as finance, healthcare, and automotive. The U.S. represents the largest market within North America, driven by its robust economy, tech-savvy population, and early adoption of digital technologies. Major information service providers are headquartered in the U.S., contributing to innovations in AI-powered analytics, real-time data services, and cloud-based solutions. Sectors like finance, healthcare, education, and e-commerce heavily rely on information services for competitive insights and operational efficiency.

Europe : Europe's Information Services Market is characterized by strong regulatory frameworks, a focus on data privacy, and increasing demand for compliance solutions, particularly under GDPR. The region is home to several prominent players offering specialized services across legal, financial, and academic sectors. Countries like Germany, the UK, and France are leading in digital transformation initiatives, boosting the demand for real-time analytics and enterprise data platforms. Europe's growing investment in research, innovation, and cloud computing, along with a well-developed education sector, supports steady market growth. Cross-border collaborations and multilingual content needs also drive the demand for diverse and localized information services.

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the Information Services Market due to rising internet penetration, expanding digital infrastructure, and increasing demand for business intelligence tools. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in AI, data analytics, and cloud technologies to drive industrial and economic development. The market is supported by the booming e-commerce, healthcare, and education sectors, along with government-led digitization efforts. As more businesses adopt digital solutions, the need for reliable, scalable, and localized information services continues to surge. The region offers significant growth opportunities, especially in underserved and emerging markets.

LAMEA : The LAMEA region is gradually emerging in the Information Services Market, driven by growing digital connectivity, urbanization, and sectoral modernization. In Latin America, countries like Brazil and Mexico are adopting information services for banking, retail, and education sectors. The Middle East, particularly the Gulf nations, is investing in smart cities and AI-driven public services, fueling the need for accurate and real-time data. Africa, although still developing in this space, is showing promise with mobile-based information platforms and increased internet access. Despite infrastructure and regulatory challenges, LAMEA presents untapped potential for long-term market expansion and innovation.

Information Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (News syndicates, Libraries and archives), By Function Type (Data Backup and Recovery, Network Monitoring and Security, Human Resource, System Management), By End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 –2034

List of the prominent players in the Information Services Market:



Wolters Kluwer NV

United Press International Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

The New York Times Co.

S and P Global Inc.

RELX Plc

Nexstar Media Group Inc.

News Corp.

Moodys Corp.

GISP Group

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Clarivate PLC

Bloomberg LP

Australian Associated Press Ltd.

AGS Corp.

Agence France Presse Others

The Information Services Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



News syndicates Libraries and archives

By Function Type



Data Backup and Recovery

Network Monitoring and Security

Human Resource System Management

By End User



Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

