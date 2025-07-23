'Dhankhar Begins Exit From VP Residence, Opposition Leaders Denied Meetings'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who tendered his resignation on Monday citing health concerns, has begun preparations to vacate the Vice President Enclave, marking an unexpected departure that has left both the ruling and opposition camps surprised.

According to reports, Dhankhar started packing shortly after submitting his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu late Monday night. The President formally accepted his resignation on Tuesday.

In the hours following his resignation, several opposition leaders reportedly sought meetings with Dhankhar - including Sharad Pawar of the NCP-Sharad Pawar faction and Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena-UBT. However, the requests were turned down, and no appointments were granted, said sources.

Dhankhar, 74, had moved into the newly built Vice President Enclave on Church Road, near the Parliament House Complex, in April 2024. After spending around 15 months there, he is set to vacate the residence - well before the official end of his term in 2027.

The Vice President's residence and office, part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, were specifically constructed to reflect modern functionality and security needs.

Dhankhar's decision to step down so abruptly has sparked speculation across political circles, with many questioning whether health concerns were the sole reason behind his move.

However, the government denied reports that the former Vice President has been asked to vacate his residence or that his office has been sealed.

"It is being widely claimed on social media that Vice President's official residence has been sealed and former VP has been asked to vacate his residence immediately ", the government media wing PIB's Fact Check Team said in a post on X.

Despite vacating the official VP residence, Dhankhar will continue to receive government accommodation. He is reportedly eligible for a Type VIII bungalow, typically reserved for senior Union ministers or national party Presidents, most likely within Lutyens' Delhi.

As political analysts continue to interpret the broader implications of his resignation, attention now shifts to who may succeed him and what the move signals for the nation's political climate.