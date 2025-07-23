Inventhelp Inventor Develops Two-Way Communication System For Parents & Teens (ASP-464)

PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a two-way communication system that would make life easier for parents and teens," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented THE EXCUSE ME. My design enables the parent to get the teen's attention while gaming and without yelling to them."

The invention provides a two-way communication system for parents and teens. In doing so, it would assist parents in getting their child's attention when they are deeply engaged in a video game or otherwise distracted. As a result, it increases convenience and communication. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with teens. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ASP-464, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

