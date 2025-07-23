AORN CEO Champions Evidence-Based Practice, Innovation, And Purpose To Power The Future Of Perioperative Nursing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where nursing burnout and workforce turnover continue to challenge the healthcare system, the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) is reinforcing its role as the leader in advancing safe surgery through evidence-based practice , innovative learning, and a renewed connection to professional purpose.AORN CEO and Executive Director David Wyatt, Ph.D., RN, NEA-BC, CNOR, FAORN, FAAN, is calling for a fundamental shift in how perioperative care is delivered and how nurses are supported. Central to that vision is ensuring AORN's evidence-based Guidelines become essential, not optional, in every operating room across the country.Nurses who engage with these resources gain the confidence that comes from evidence-backed practice, which in turn reinforces their connection to the profession. That renewed sense of purpose generates the energy needed to counteract burnout and sustain long-term resilience.Elevating Practice With Purpose and ConfidenceAORN's Guidelines are more than best practices; they're the foundation for clinical excellence and professional resilience. By providing accessible, actionable, and trusted resources, AORN empowers perioperative nurses to deliver safe, high-quality care with confidence.The organization aims to help every nurse and facility recognize these resources as indispensable to daily practice-because patient safety depends on nothing less.Modernizing Education for a Multigenerational WorkforceAORN is transforming how it delivers education to meet the needs of today's learners, from new Gen Z nurses to experienced professionals. New formats such as Periop Clips' short, mobile-friendly videos and CineMed's on-demand training tools reflect AORN's commitment to adult learning science.The focus is on not only what nurses need to learn, but also how they learn. AORN is rethinking delivery to make content more intuitive and impactful.Leading in an AI-Driven FutureWith AI rapidly transforming healthcare, AORN is taking a proactive role in setting practice guardrails and preparing nurses to safely integrate AI into their daily work. AORN President Darlene Murdock, MSN, BBA, RN, CNOR, CSSM, has convened a national task force on AI in the perioperative setting. The organization is also developing a dedicated Guideline and position statement.By shaping how technology is integrated into care, AORN is helping nurses stay ahead of innovation, not trail behind it.Supporting the Full Career SpanFrom onboarding new graduates to developing senior leaders, AORN is addressing workforce needs across the professional continuum. Its resources support retention, engagement, and growth in a healthcare system that increasingly relies on high-performing perioperative teams.Embedding Equity in Strategy and OperationsEquity, diversity, and inclusion are not separate initiatives at AORN - they are integral to the organization's identity. These values influence leadership decisions, inform program design, and shape team development, reflecting AORN's commitment to inclusive excellence.About AORNThe Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) is the leader in advancing patient safety in the operating room and empowering perioperative nurses across their careers. Through evidence-based Guidelines, expert education, and a commitment to excellence, AORN supports more than 200,000 professionals in delivering safe surgery every day.

