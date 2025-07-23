William Briggs Sworn In As Deputy Administrator Of The U.S. Small Business Administration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate on July 9, 2025, William (Bill) Briggs was sworn in as the Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration at the SBA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“I'm pleased to welcome Deputy Administrator Bill Briggs to the SBA as part of an incredible leadership team that is hard at work delivering results for America's job creators,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “With a strong record of service at the agency and in the private sector, Bill will be a tremendous asset as we work to restore the SBA as an engine for opportunity and economic growth - and advance President Trump's agenda that will Make Main Street Great Again.”

“It's an honor to be back at the SBA and to continue my work serving America's small businesses,” said SBA Deputy Administrator Bill Briggs. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Administrator Loeffler, our job creators are poised for a historic era of growth, innovation and prosperity. I'm excited to deliver that comeback to Main Streets across America – by empowering them with the capital, counseling, and contracting opportunities to thrive.”

Briggs previously served as Acting Associate Administrator for SBA's Office of Capital Access during the first Trump Administration, where he played a leading role in the development and implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) during the COVID-19 pandemic. A Texas native and small business owner, Briggs brings over two decades of private sector experience to the role.

