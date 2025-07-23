Cloud Computing Market Size Worth USD 5,150.92 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global cloud computing market size is expected to be worth USD 5,150.92 billion by 2034 from USD 912.77 billion in 2025. According to Precedence Research, the market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 21.20% from 2025 to 2034. Ottawa, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of revenue, the cloud computing market reached USD 753.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit over USD 3,506.54 billion by 2032. A government's compliance with international regulations and standards, technological integration, and interoperability transform public services for the digital age. Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

The global cloud computing market size is estimated to reach USD 912.77 billion in 2025.

It is projected to hit USD 5,150.92 billion by 2034.

The market is growing at a remarkable CAGR of 21.20% from 2025 to 2034.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 41% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By deployment, the private segment held the major market share of 47% in 2024.

By deployment, the hybrid segment is expanding at a solid CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By service, the software as a service (SaaS) segment contributed the highest market share of 55% in 2024.

By end user, the BFSI segment generated the highest market share of 26% in 2024.

By end user, the manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment captured the largest market share of 51.7% in 2024.

By organization size, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. By workload, the database management segment dominated the market in 2024.

Market Overview and Industry Potential How did the Cloud Computing Platforms Introduce Rapid Digital Transformation? Cloud computing refers to on-demand access to computing resources, which include physical servers, virtual servers, application development tools, and many others. Cloud computing technology is the crucial medium for accessing cloud applications such as Google Gmail, Netflix, cloud-hosted video games, etc. It also plays a pivotal role in businesses from small startups to global enterprises. It introduces increased speed, agility, cost-effectiveness, unlimited scalability, and enhanced strategic value. In December 2024, AWS and TSYS Financial Services announced the shift to the cloud, which includes responsible innovation.

View Full Market Intelligence@ Major Trends in the Cloud Computing Market What is the Emergence of Advanced Technologies?

Data Centers and Networking Capabilities : Remote data centers involve physical or metal bare servers , physical hardware, and cloud storage systems that create the infrastructure for cloud computing. Moreover, high-speed networking connections are important in networking capabilities.

Cloud Computing Services : These include services such as infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS). These services offer full control over IT infrastructure and allow organizations to build and manage systems.

Growth Factors in the Cloud Computing Market

Serverless Computing : It is one of the cloud computing models that can offload back-end infrastructure management tasks such as scaling, scheduling, and patching to the cloud provider.

Cloud Security : It involves shared responsibility for security, data encryption, collaborative management, and compliance monitoring. These are the best practices for cloud security.

What is the Role of AI in the Cloud Computing Industry? The benefits of artificial intelligence in cloud computing include automation, data analysis, security, cost optimization, scalability, productivity, and data management. AI helps in resource optimization, customer service, predictive analytics, and natural language processing (NLP). It also assists in computer vision, recommendation systems, anomaly detection, and business intelligence . Recent Breakthroughs in the Cloud Computing Market

In January 2025, Vantage Data Centers announced the investment of $13 billion in debt and equity across new and current investors and also reported significant growth in 2024 driven by the rising demand for cloud computing and AI. ( Source : )



In October 2024, the Center for Security and Emerging Technology reported that Amazon, Google, and Microsoft announced 21 investments across 15 countries for a total of $130 billion between January and July 2024. (Source : )



In September 2024, Amazon announced the investment of £8 billion ($10.45 billion) to establish cloud and AI infrastructure. ( Source : )

In April 2024, Microsoft announced the investment of US$2.9 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure in Japan to accelerate the skills, research, and cybersecurity of the nation. ( Source : ) Limitations and Challenges in the Cloud Computing Market What are the Challenges of AI in Cloud Computing?

Data Privacy : It is possible for AI models to expose sensitive information from training datasets. It raised the need for robust data governance and security measures to address these risks effectively.

Data Integration : It is challenging for AI models to integrate and standardize data from internal units, external sources, and partners for businesses.

Scope of Cloud Computing Market

Report Attributes Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 753.11 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 912.77 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 2,387.12 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 3,508.54 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 5,150.92 Billion CAGR (2025-2034) 21.20% U.S. Market Size in 2025 USD 523.29 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2034 USD 2,992.81 Billion U.S. Market CAGR (2025-2034) 21.36% Dominated Region in 2024 North America (Holding 41% Market Share) Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific (2025-2034) Base Year 2024 Historic Years 2020 to 2023 Forecast Years 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Deployment, Service, End User, Organization Size, Workload, Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

How North America Dominated the Cloud Computing Market in 2024?

North America dominated the cloud computing market in 2024 owing to the support offered by cloud service providers to governments. Some of the customized solutions for government are Microsoft Azure Government, AWS GovCloud (US), and Google Cloud for Government. There are enhanced security and compliance measures, including FedRAMP Compliance and the DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide. The customized solutions for government include dedicated government cloud platforms and scalable infrastructure.

How Big is the U.S. Cloud Computing Market?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. cloud computing market size surpassed USD 431.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 523.29 billion in 2025 to USD 2,992.81 billion by 2034. The market is poised to grow at a notable CAGR of 21.36% from 2025 to 2034.

The market is poised to grow at a notable CAGR of 21.36% from 2025 to 2034.

How does the U.S. Lead with the Cloud Smart Initiative?

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) took IT initiatives across various sectors, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity , digital strategy, and IT modernization. The U.S. federal cloud computing strategy aims to accelerate the adoption of cloud-based solutions and name them cloud smart. This new strategy focuses on the adoption of cloud services and solutions across three important sectors, including security, procurement, and workforce.

What is the Rising Trend of Cloud Adoption in Asia Pacific?

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the cloud computing market during the forecast period due to the great economic impact of cloud computing on the economies of India, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Republic of Korea. The countries with greater cloud penetration driven by cloud-enabling government policies are experiencing the marginal economic impact of cloud adoption. Government policies promote cloud adoption and impact the rest of the economy.

In December 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reported about India's digital revolution, driven by transforming infrastructure, governance, and public services. ( Source : )



How is the Digital Revolution in India?

The National Informatics Center reported on the cloud computing initiative of the Government of India, which focuses on accelerating the delivery of e-services in India. It also pays attention to improving the ICT expenditure of the government. This initiative ensures the optimum use of infrastructure and rapid development and deployment of eGov applications.

Cloud Computing Market Segmentation Analysis

Deployment Analysis

How Private Segment Dominated the Cloud Computing Market in 2024?

The private segment dominated the cloud computing market in 2024 owing to the diverse range of private clouds, including on-premises private cloud, virtual private cloud, hosted private cloud, and managed private cloud. These types of private cloud services are advantageous in terms of full control of the organization over the environment, greater visibility and control over data storage and workloads, and customization. These services offer enhanced security, regulatory compliance, and predictable and stable costs. They result in improved performance and modernization of legacy applications.

The hybrid segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the cloud computing market during the forecast period due to the high preference of most large enterprises for hybrid cloud approaches. These hybrid cloud services include combinations of on-premises, public cloud, private cloud, and edge settings. The hybrid cloud services are used in combination with multi-cloud service solutions, which raises their importance in the global market.

Service Analysis

What made Software as a Service (SaaS) the Dominant Segment in the Cloud Computing Market in 2024?

The Software as a Service (SaaS) segment dominated the cloud computing market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the predicted timeframe owing to the high demand for SaaS services as ready-to-use software applications. SaaS services can allot tasks of software development and infrastructure management to cloud service providers. SaaS services also contribute to maintaining the server hardware and software, managing user access and security, storing and managing data, and implementing upgrades.

End User Analysis

How did the BFSI Segment Dominate the Cloud Computing Market in 2024?

The BFSI segment dominated the cloud computing market in 2024 owing to the benefits of cloud computing to the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors to detect frauds, reduce costs, strengthen security, and comply with regulations. This technology helps the BFSI sector with customer relationship management (CRM) and greater scalability for financial services. The BFSI sector gets benefits in business case development, solution design, execution, and vendor management from planning and implementing cloud solutions.

The manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the cloud computing market during the forecast period due to the strategic advantages of cloud computing for manufacturers. This technology can transform operations with enhanced scalability and flexibility. It drives cost reduction and operational efficiency by revolutionizing data management. It helps the manufacturing sector to optimize its supply chain, enhance product development, and accelerate innovations. It contributes to advancing smart manufacturing, promotes sustainability in manufacturing, and ensures security and compliance.

Organization Analysis

How Large Enterprises Segment Dominated the Cloud Computing Market in 2024?

The large enterprises segment dominated the cloud computing market in 2024 owing to the various cloud computing solutions, including service models and some vital components such as infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud hold superior potential to transform business operations.

Cloud computing expands the businesses of large enterprises through scalability, cost efficiency, business continuity, and some other advantageous modes. It introduces enhanced security and collaborations, allows remote work, and maintains innovation and competitiveness.

The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the cloud computing market during the predicted timeframe due to the benefits of cloud computing to these businesses in terms of cost savings, scalability, flexibility, enhanced collaboration, improved security, etc. It also results in data backup, disaster recovery, environmental sustainability, and provides access to advanced technologies.

Workload Insights

What made Database Management the Dominant Segment in the Cloud Computing Market in 2024?

The database management segment dominated the cloud computing market in 2024 owing to the advantages of cloud database management, including enhanced reliability, reduced costs, improved security, and increased flexibility. It also offers simplified management and revolutionized data storage and data management in businesses. It results in vendor inventory management and improved regulatory compliance.

Cloud Computing Market Leading Companies



AWS

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

Oracle

IBM Cloud

Tencent Cloud

OVHcloud

DigitalOcean

Linode

RackSpace

Salesforce

Adobe

Verizon Cloudera



What is Going Around the Globe?



In November 2024, Microsoft and Atom Computing announced the launch of a commercial quantum machine with the largest number of entangled logical qubits on record. ( Source : )

In November 2024, IBM announced the launch of its most advanced quantum computers that will accelerate the value of new scientific innovations and achieve progress towards quantum computing. ( Source : )

Cloud Computing Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Deployment



Private

Hybrid Public



By Service



Software as a Service (SaaS)





Customer Relationship Management (CRM)



Enterprise Resource Management (ERM)



Human Capital Management (HCM)



Content Management



Collaboration and Productive Suites



Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Others (Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics, PPM and operations and manufacturing applications)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)





Primary Storage



Disaster Recovery and Backup



Archiving

Compute

Platform as a Service (PaaS)





Application Development and Platforms



Application Testing and Quality



Analytics and Reporting



Integration and Orchestration Data Management



By End User



IT and Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Government and Public Sector Others



By Organization Size



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

By Workload



Storage, Backup, and Disaster Recovery

Application Development and Testing

Database Management

Business Analytics

Integration and Orchestration

Enterprise Resource Management Collaboration and Content Management



By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada Mexico



Asia Pacific



China

Singapore

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand

Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina



Middle East and Africa



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

