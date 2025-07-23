New York Housing Inventory Hits 3-Year High In June

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBANY, N.Y., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventory levels of homes across New York in June climbed to their highest point in nearly three years, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS

Statewide housing inventory reached 30,254 units last month, marking a 3.9% increase from June 2024's total of 29,110 available homes. This represents the fourth consecutive month of inventory growth and the most homes on the market in New York since November 2022.

New home listings also saw a healthy boost, rising 5.9 percent from 14,150 listings last June to 14,985 homes on the market in June 2025. Pending sales were also up from 10,327 sales in June 2024 to 10,642 homes last month. This represents a 3.1 percent increase in year-over-year comparisons. Closed sales, however, did tick slightly lower, falling 1.3 percent from 8,996 sales in June 2024 to 8,879 homes in June 2025.

Mortgage rates gradually declined throughout June, ending the month with an average 30-year fixed-rate of 6.82%, according to Freddie Mac. That's a modest improvement compared to the same time last year when rates averaged 6.92%.

Home prices continued their upward trajectory for the twenty third straight month. The median sales price of a home in June 2025 was $448,115, up 1.8 percent from the $440,000 price tag in June 2024.

Additional data is available at .

Editor's Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums, and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 63,000 of New York State's real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.

Contact:

Scott Morlock

Director of Communications

518-463-0300 x208 office

...

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at