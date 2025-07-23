Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cegedim: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement


2025-07-23 12:01:35
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Boulogne-Billancourt, July 23, 2025

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Cegedim and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2025:

  • 9,386 shares
  • € 194,884

Over the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, a total of:

Number of executions Traded volume Amount in €
of transactions
Buy 1 168 65,186 774,172.08
Sell 1 108 74,746 898,359.54

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account

  • 18,946 shares
  • € 70,518
Number of executions Traded volume Amount in €
of transactions
Buy 517 25,699 314,682.89
Sell 493 27,904 346,211.99

As a reminder, Cegedim terminated the previous liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux on February 28, 2025.

As of that date, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account :

  • 19,478 shares
  • € 64,287

As a reminder, Cegedim entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with the implementation of a liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares, with effect from March 3, 2025. As of that date, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 19,478 shares
  • € 64,287

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice

CLIENT DATE NB_BUY NB_SELL TRADED_BUY TRADED_SELL AMOUNT_BUY AMOUNT_SELL
CEGEDIM 02/01/2025 2 7 121 301 1 536.70 3 919.02
CEGEDIM 03/01/2025 1 2 120 150 1 560.00 1 995.00
CEGEDIM 07/01/2025 3 2 540 120 6 976.80 1 584.00
CEGEDIM 08/01/2025 12 - 850 - 10 642.00 -
CEGEDIM 09/01/2025 3 3 240 241 2 928.00 3 024.55
CEGEDIM 10/01/2025 1 16 1 960 12.70 12 700.80
CEGEDIM 13/01/2025 3 - 360 - 4 842.00 -
CEGEDIM 14/01/2025 17 - 480 - 6 384.00 -
CEGEDIM 15/01/2025 1 - 120 - 1 560.00 -
CEGEDIM 16/01/2025 9 - 361 - 4 584.70 -
CEGEDIM 17/01/2025 5 - 399 - 4 923.66 -
CEGEDIM 20/01/2025 5 1 499 1 5 973.03 12.30
CEGEDIM 22/01/2025 9 - 500 - 5 800.00 -
CEGEDIM 23/01/2025 1 4 1 112 11.55 1 310.40
CEGEDIM 24/01/2025 3 6 300 224 3 420.00 2 629.76
CEGEDIM 27/01/2025 2 4 101 201 1 131.20 2 291.40
CEGEDIM 28/01/2025 - 8 - 400 - 4 600.00
CEGEDIM 29/01/2025 5 1 200 1 2 300.00 11.70
CEGEDIM 30/01/2025 2 - 200 - 2 286.00 -
CEGEDIM 31/01/2025 - 13 - 1 303 - 15 727.21
SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM 01/2025 84 67 5 393 4 014 66 872 49 806
CEGEDIM 03/02/2025 4 - 325 - 3 981.25 -
CEGEDIM 04/02/2025 8 1 476 1 5 731.04 12.35
CEGEDIM 05/02/2025 1 3 8 200 94.40 2 440.00
CEGEDIM 06/02/2025 2 6 101 456 1 212.00 5 586.00
CEGEDIM 07/02/2025 1 4 1 466 12.05 5 717.82
CEGEDIM 10/02/2025 2 1 200 85 2 420.00 1 054.00
CEGEDIM 11/02/2025 3 1 241 1 2 904.05 12.10
CEGEDIM 12/02/2025 4 2 101 22 1 201.90 264.00
CEGEDIM 13/02/2025 - 9 - 1 739 - 21 824.45
CEGEDIM 14/02/2025 3 4 200 240 2 560.00 3 180.00
CEGEDIM 17/02/2025 - 3 - 360 - 4 849.20
CEGEDIM 18/02/2025 7 - 480 - 6 384.00 -
CEGEDIM 19/02/2025 1 6 1 341 13.25 4 586.45
CEGEDIM 20/02/2025 - 3 - 54 - 731.70
CEGEDIM 21/02/2025 - 6 - 206 - 2 801.60
CEGEDIM 24/02/2025 9 - 250 - 3 387.50 -
CEGEDIM 25/02/2025 1 3 50 150 672.50 2 040.00
CEGEDIM 26/02/2025 9 - 570 - 7 586.70 -
CEGEDIM 27/02/2025 3 3 191 121 2 549.85 1 627.45
CEGEDIM 28/02/2025 8 1 401 1 5 373.40 13.45
SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM 02/2025 66 56 3 596 4 443 46 084 56 741
CEGEDIM 03/03/2025 10 10 76 170 1 016.88 2 269.50
CEGEDIM 04/03/2025 42 18 1 040 665 13 873.60 8 857.80
CEGEDIM 05/03/2025 28 28 850 1 792 11 296.50 23 976.96
CEGEDIM 06/03/2025 15 33 993 2 015 13 296.27 26 940.55
CEGEDIM 07/03/2025 13 17 496 791 6 636.48 10 559.85
CEGEDIM 10/03/2025 4 8 50 71 671.00 954.24
CEGEDIM 11/03/2025 2 12 56 387 749.28 5 189.67
CEGEDIM 12/03/2025 2 28 7 2 911 94.15 39 007.40
CEGEDIM 13/03/2025 9 32 907 3 151 12 117.52 42 223.40
CEGEDIM 14/03/2025 19 3 1 227 158 16 355.91 2 093.50
CEGEDIM 17/03/2025 22 7 958 1 050 12 607.28 13 765.50
CEGEDIM 18/03/2025 21 7 741 524 9 788.61 6 817.24
CEGEDIM 19/03/2025 11 21 616 1 360 7 940.24 17 598.40
CEGEDIM 20/03/2025 3 12 55 305 706.75 3 946.70
CEGEDIM 21/03/2025 5 6 46 126 598.00 1 632.96
CEGEDIM 24/03/2025 13 5 618 1 088 7 891.86 14 035.20
CEGEDIM 25/03/2025 4 10 111 261 1 431.90 3 379.95
CEGEDIM 26/03/2025 3 25 107 1 563 1 420.96 20 631.60
CEGEDIM 27/03/2025 6 10 100 724 1 327.00 9 607.48
CEGEDIM 28/03/2025 31 4 1 900 155 24 928.00 2 022.75
CEGEDIM 31/03/2025 21 3 1 710 1 055 20 708.10 12 565.05
SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM 03/2025 284 299 12 664 20 322 165 456.29 268 075.70
CEGEDIM 01/04/2025 14 15 325 1 645 3 984.50 19 740.00
CEGEDIM 02/04/2025 16 1 550 50 6 759.50 617.50
CEGEDIM 03/04/2025 18 3 1 125 295 13 331.25 3 472.15
CEGEDIM 04/04/2025 18 22 1 743 721 19 556.46 7 894.95
CEGEDIM 07/04/2025 14 9 1 161 513 12 318.21 5 381.37
CEGEDIM 08/04/2025 9 5 131 325 1 429.21 3 539.25
CEGEDIM 09/04/2025 9 8 228 265 2 419.08 2 851.40
CEGEDIM 10/04/2025 4 15 331 800 3 614.52 8 808.00
CEGEDIM 11/04/2025 15 26 1 007 942 11 278.40 10 625.76
CEGEDIM 14/04/2025 0 43 0 1 690 0 19 249.10
CEGEDIM 15/04/2025 5 12 162 704 1 888.92 8 272.00
CEGEDIM 16/04/2025 15 7 541 224 6 243.14 2 602.88
CEGEDIM 17/04/2025 16 9 1 400 1 100 15 736.00 12 375.00
CEGEDIM 22/04/2025 9 3 241 150 2 718.48 1 696.50
CEGEDIM 23/04/2025 14 4 859 1 500 9 809.78 17 295.00
CEGEDIM 24/04/2025 11 27 340 1 540 3 882.80 17 556.00
CEGEDIM 25/04/2025 9 8 750 225 8 992.50 2 697.75
CEGEDIM 28/04/2025 9 18 225 1 044 2 785.50 12 809.88
CEGEDIM 29/04/2025 7 46 195 2 111 2 386.80 25 859.75
CEGEDIM 30/04/2025 20 5 1 110 150 13 342.20 1 831.50
SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM 04/2025 232 286 12 424 15 994 142 477.25 185 175.74
CEGEDIM 02/05/2025 23 12 1 071 750 12 862.71 9 090.00
CEGEDIM 05/05/2025 31 6 1 979 300 23 332.41 3 600.00
CEGEDIM 06/05/2025 12 13 1 000 1 000 11 680.00 11 820.00
CEGEDIM 07/05/2025 6 20 300 1 918 3 585.00 22 881.74
CEGEDIM 08/05/2025 13 13 684 816 8 084.88 9 620.64
CEGEDIM 09/05/2025 19 18 750 1 250 8 797.50 14 700.00
CEGEDIM 12/05/2025 18 11 1 400 1 400 16 408.00 16 772.00
CEGEDIM 13/05/2025 11 14 1 289 1 039 15 068.41 11 958.89
CEGEDIM 14/05/2025 11 8 1 350 1 000 15 916.50 11 820.00
CEGEDIM 15/05/2025 11 4 1 900 500 22 173.00 5 785.00
CEGEDIM 16/05/2025 17 2 1 000 500 11 630.00 5 810.00
CEGEDIM 19/05/2025 5 14 732 995 8 527.80 11 581.80
CEGEDIM 20/05/2025 15 9 734 471 8 514.40 5 482.44
CEGEDIM 21/05/2025 5 23 190 1 040 2 215.40 12 074.40
CEGEDIM 22/05/2025 5 6 132 82 1 527.24 947.10
CEGEDIM 23/05/2025 21 11 1 213 1 008 13 816.07 11 491.20
CEGEDIM 26/05/2025 7 13 186 700 2 139.00 8 113.00
CEGEDIM 27/05/2025 9 9 408 204 4 728.72 2 366.40
CEGEDIM 28/05/2025 30 5 1 290 160 14 783.40 1 835.20
CEGEDIM 29/05/2025 14 5 792 157 9 068.40 1 802.36
CEGEDIM 30/05/2025 9 15 340 600 3 896.40 6 876.00
SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM 05/2025 292 231 18 740 15 890 218 755.24 186 428.17
CEGEDIM 02/06/2025 49 11 2 312 1 412 25 686.32 15 475.52
CEGEDIM 03/06/2025 24 13 975 376 10 929.75 4 196.16
CEGEDIM 04/06/2025 10 8 601 200 6 731.20 2 250.00
CEGEDIM 05/06/2025 17 3 1 900 500 20 919.00 5 515.00
CEGEDIM 06/06/2025 18 19 750 2 775 8 175.00 30 358.50
CEGEDIM 09/06/2025 7 14 650 965 7 072.00 10 518.50
CEGEDIM 10/06/2025 4 8 340 900 3 665.20 9 738.00
CEGEDIM 11/06/2025 8 6 476 375 5 107.48 4 050.00
CEGEDIM 12/06/2025 5 3 242 264 2 601.50 2 838.00
CEGEDIM 13/06/2025 8 4 421 77 4 479.44 821.59
CEGEDIM 16/06/2025 9 8 438 936 4 603.38 9 828.00
CEGEDIM 17/06/2025 5 25 275 1 700 2 920.50 18 156.00
CEGEDIM 18/06/2025 7 6 628 228 6 650.52 2 428.20
CEGEDIM 19/06/2025 2 15 100 1 200 1 060.00 12 816.00
CEGEDIM 20/06/2025 2 2 31 50 331.70 536.00
CEGEDIM 23/06/2025 6 0 429 0 4 568.85 0
CEGEDIM 24/06/2025 4 4 380 710 4 077.40 7 746.10
CEGEDIM 25/06/2025 10 1 402 125 4 277.28 1 343.75
CEGEDIM 26/06/2025 4 13 383 790 4 032.99 8 302.90
CEGEDIM 27/06/2025 4 6 250 500 2 600.00 5 215.00
CEGEDIM 30/06/2025 7 0 386 0 4 037.56 0
SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM 06/2025 210 169 12 369 14 083 134 527.07 152 133.22
TOTAL GENERAL CEGEDIM S1/2025 1 168 1 108 65 186 74 746 774 172.08 898 359.54

About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs nearly
6,700 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of over €654 million in 2024.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more please visit:
And follow Cegedim on X @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
... 		Damien Buffet
Cegedim
Head of Financial
Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)7 64 63 55 73
... 		Céline Pardo
Becoming RP Agency
Media Relations Consultant
Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
...

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Attachment

  • Bilan semestriel 30062025 ENG

