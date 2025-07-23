Compagnie De Financement Foncier : Results Of Compagnie De Financement Foncier For The First Half Of 2025
|In millions of euros (i)
|1 st half 2025
|1 st half 2024
|Net interest margin
|60
|75
|Net commissions
|4
|4
|Other bank operating charges (net)
|-1
|-1
|Net banking income
|63
|78
|General operating expenses
|-29
|-27
|Gross operating income
|34
|51
|Cost of risk
|-1
|1
|Gains or losses on long-term investments
|1
|0
|Income before tax
|34
|52
|Income tax
|-12
|-13
|Net income
|22
|39
Net banking income amounted to €63m, down €15m compared to the 1st half of 2024.
General operating expenses, at €29m, remained under control, and took into account the billing of services carried out by Crédit Foncier, as well as fees and sub-contracting expenses which were contained.
Gross operating income amounted to €34m.The cost of risk represented a net allocation of €1m under the effect of a net individual risk allocation of
The overall tax expense amounted to €12m, impacted by the income tax surcharge resulting from the French Finance Act for 2025.
Net income was €22m at June 30, 2025, compared to €39m at June 30, 2024.
III. BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
Compagnie de Financement Foncier's total balance sheet amounted to at June 30, 2025, compared to at December 31, 2024.
Assets refinanced by Compagnie de Financement Foncier for the Group's institutions during the 1st half of 2025 mainly concerned the public sector, with a slight increase in their proportion on Compagnie de Financement Foncier's balance sheet.At June 30, 2025, the covered bonds outstanding totaled including related debts, up slightly compared to December 31, 2024
IV. PRUDENTIAL INFORMATION
Although exempt from regulatory requirements with regard to solvency ratios, Compagnie de Financement Foncier calculates a Common Equity Tier One (CET 1) ratio, for its scope and for indicative purposes. At June 30, 2025, this ratio remained well above the thresholds provided for by Regulation 575/2013 (CRR).
In accordance with the legislation applicable to Sociétés de Crédit Foncier, Compagnie de Financement Foncier maintains a coverage ratio for its privileged liabilities of more than 105%.
Appendices
***
Unless otherwise stated, the financial data in this press release are estimated as of today's date and based on the Compagnie de Financement Foncier financial statements. The latter include the individual financial statements and related explanatory notes, prepared in accordance with applicable French accounting standards and Groupe BPCE standards.
At the date of publication of this press release, the audit procedures carried out by the Statutory Auditors on the interim financial statements are ongoing.
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Crédit Foncier and Groupe BPCE, and an affiliate of BPCE, Compagnie de Financement Foncier is an authorized specialist credit institution and a Société de Crédit Foncier.
Regulated information can be found on the website: , under“Financial communication/Regulated information”.
Contact: Investor Relations
Email: ...
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 58 73 55 10
(i) The rounding of certain amounts expressed in millions of euros in this press release may lead to differences compared with the amounts in euros.
