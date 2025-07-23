Two Singles From Vijay Antony's Shakthi Thirumagan To Release On July 24

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 23 (IANS) Two singles from director Arun Prabhu's eagerly awaited Neo-political thriller 'Shakthi Thirumagan', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, will release on July 24, its makers announced on Wednesday.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, Vijay Antony wrote, "#Maarudho from #ShakthiThirumagan releasing tomorrow at 11 AM. #ShakthiThirumaganFromSep05." The actor also went on to say that the second single 'JilJilJil' would release at 6 PM the same day.

He also put out video clips that gave away the fact that while the pleasant mellifluous number, Maarudho, had been rendered by Abhijith Anilkumar, the second number 'JilJilJil' had been rendered by Vaheesan.

The film has triggered huge interest among audiences and fans for a number of reasons. The first is that the film has been directed by Arun Prabhu. Both of Arun's previous films 'Aruvi' and 'Vaazhl' were critically acclaimed. The other reason why the film has raised expectations is that this will be Vijay Antony's 25th film.

A teaser that had been released by the makers earlier gives the impression that the film will be a gripping thriller that is likely to have audiences on the edge of their seats for the most part.

The teaser begins with the birth of a child. It is soon followed by a number of characters raving about the biggest scam of the nation. As politicians, bureaucrats, cops and the public wonder who is behind this scam, they realise that they are in the dark and that a man named Kittu is behind it... The teaser does what it is supposed to do. It teases you into wondering what the scam is, how it was pulled off and what repercussions Kittu is likely to face. On the whole, the teaser promises a gripping thriller.

Shakthi Thirumagan has been produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation and features a musical score by Vijay Antony. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Bot, Riya Jithu and Master Keshav among others. Shelley Calist is handling the cinematography, and Raymond Derrick Crasta is the editor of the film.