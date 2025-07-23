Colorado Workers Urged To 'Know Their Flow' As Pinnacol Launches 'The Great Hydr8' Campaign To Combat Silent Summer Danger

Pinnacol's urine color chart can help you assess your hydration levels.

Workers in Colorado are 39% more likely to experience heat-related illness from 10 a.m. to noon

DENVER, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Colorado heads into the warmer months, bringing an increase in outdoor work and recreational activities, Pinnacol Assurance, the state's largest workers' comp carrier, is launching "The Great Hydr8" campaign to remind workers about the dangers of dehydration and provide actionable steps to stay safe in the heat, including proactively monitoring their hydration levels using a simple yet vital indicator: the color of their urine.

This campaign features an eight-level urine color chart, and uses eight heat safety and hydration tips to educate workers and the greater community about the often-underestimated risks of dehydration by providing actionable guidance to stay safer in the heat.

Claims data reveals heat-related illness trends

According to a new analysis of Pinnacol claims, during the months of May to August, workers are 39% more likely to experience heat-related illness. Incidents leading to claims are 95% more likely between 10 a.m. and noon, spiking at noon. Due to the nature of their work, the following industries and professions face a heightened risk of dehydration:



Police officers: Often exposed to the elements for extended periods during patrols, traffic control, and incident response, leading to increased fluid loss

Outdoor recreation and tourism staff: Guides, instructors and park employees working in the elements

Education professionals: Those working outdoors or in non-air-conditioned facilities during summer months

Firefighters: Subject to extreme heat and heavy physical exertion while wearing protective gear, resulting in rapid dehydration Restaurant/fast food staff: Often working in hot environments and with high physical demands

"Staying properly hydrated is not just about quenching thirst; it's a fundamental aspect of workplace safety, especially here in Colorado," says Monica Cabrera, Pinnacol's learning safety specialist. "The state's high elevation means thinner air, which can lead to faster dehydration. The intense Colorado sun results in high ultraviolet radiation levels, further stressing the body and increasing the risk of heat-related injuries and illnesses."

The Great Hydr8: Your body's hydration indicator in 8 shades

Pinnacol's "The Great Hydr8" campaign emphasizes the importance of using urine color as a quick and easy indicator of hydration levels.



Pale straw yellow: This is the ideal color and indicates you are likely well hydrated. Keep up your current fluid intake to maintain this healthy level.

Light yellow: This is generally acceptable, but be mindful of your activity level and the heat. Increase your fluid intake slightly, especially if you are working intensely or in direct sunlight.

Dark yellow / amber: This is a warning sign that you are likely dehydrated and need to take immediate action. Stop what you are doing, find a cool place, and drink plenty of water or electrolyte-rich beverages. Continue to monitor your urine color. Honey / dark brown: This indicates severe dehydration and requires immediate attention. Seek medical help if you experience other symptoms, such as dizziness, confusion, decreased urination or rapid heartbeat.

Actionable guidance for staying safe in the heat

Pinnacol urges all workers, especially those in high-risk industries, to follow these proactive steps to stay hydrated and prevent heat-related illnesses:

Don't wait until you feel thirsty to drink. Sip water or electrolyte-rich drinks throughout the day. Aim for regular intake, especially before, during and after physical exertion. Note that excessive water intake can be dangerous - drink water consistently, but avoid consuming extremely large amounts in a short period.Make sure you have access to water at all times, especially on job sites or during outdoor activities.Schedule short breaks in shaded areas or air-conditioned spaces to allow your body to cool down and rehydrate.Opt for light-colored, loose-fitting and breathable clothing to help your body regulate its temperature. Wear a hat and sunglasses for added protection from the sun.Take extra precautions during the hottest parts of the day (typically mid-morning to mid-afternoon). If possible, schedule strenuous tasks for cooler times.Be extra diligent about hydration at higher elevations and always use sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from intense UV radiation, which can exacerbate heat stress.Be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion (heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, headache) and heatstroke (high body temperature, confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness), and know what to do if someone experiences them. Seek immediate medical attention for heatstroke.Pay attention to how you are feeling and don't push yourself too hard in the heat. If you feel unwell, stop working and seek help.

Pinnacol encourages employers and employees to share this important information so all Coloradans can prioritize hydration.

About Pinnacol

Pinnacol Assurance is a top-performing provider of workers' compensation insurance. We offer top-rated injured worker care, customized safety solutions, and a comprehensive return-to-work program that helps our members reduce risk and save costs. You can see our investment in the community through our nationally recognized apprenticeship program and Pinnacol Foundation scholarship program . Pinnacol's team members, culture of caring and top-rated services have received numerous awards , affirming our commitment to the people and communities we serve. Learn more at Pinnacol .

