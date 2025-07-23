The Dairy Alliance Brings Local Dairy To Center Stage At 2025 NCRLA Chef Showdown
Throughout the competition, chefs, pastry chefs and mixologists supported local dairy farmers, creameries and cheesemakers by incorporating North Carolina dairy into dozens of creative dishes and drinks. At the August 4 Grand Finale, The Dairy Alliance will present the Undeniably Dairy Awards, honoring those who most creatively featured local dairy in their standout creations.
“North Carolina chefs and mixologists continue to raise the bar with bold, creative uses of real dairy, and we proudly champion their innovation,” said Geri Berdak , CEO of The Dairy Alliance.“The Undeniably Dairy Awards not only celebrate exceptional culinary talent but also honor the dedicated farm families whose high-quality dairy makes these standout dishes and drinks possible.”
The Dairy Alliance will spotlight finalists in four categories:
- Best Savory Dish
- Best Dessert
- Best Cocktail
- Best Mocktail
Finalists will showcase their creations live for guests and judges, with The Dairy Alliance announcing Undeniably Dairy Award winners during the Grand Finale on August 4. Guests will taste and vote, immersing themselves in North Carolina's rich food and drink culture.
“The Chef Showdown brings North Carolina's best culinary talent under one roof, and thanks to partners like The Dairy Alliance, we shine a spotlight on the incredible ingredients grown and produced right here in our state,” added Lynn Minges, President & CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.“These awards help tell the story of our vibrant food economy from farm to table and celebrate those who drive it forward with passion and creativity.”
A full list of finalists and their competition dishes, desserts and drinks can be found at NCChefShowdown. Tickets are available at .
To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit or follow @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook or Instagram.
About The Dairy Alliance
The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
About NCRLA
The North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (NCRLA) NCRLA is the driving force behind the state's $30 billion hospitality industry. The mission is to Protect, Educate, and Promote the North Carolina hospitality industry. To learn more about NCRLA or its membership opportunities and cost-saving benefits, please visit .
Jazlyn Burgos
Ink Link Marketing
+1 305-631-2283
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment