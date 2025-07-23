Voyageur Services Limited Completes High-Priority Land Clearing For Hydro One's Holt Road Substation

Voyageur Services

Voyageur Services at work at Hydro One Holt Substation site, Clarington, Ontario

Voyageur Services, in support of Aecon Power Division, successfully completes land clearing scope for Hydro One's Holt Road substation, Clarington, Ontario

- Clint Keeler, CEO, Voyageur ServicesMISSISSAUGAS OF SCUGOG ISLAND FIRST NATION, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Voyageur Services Limited, in support of Aecon Power Division, has successfully completed the land clearing scope for Hydro One 's upcoming Holt Road substation. The project was delivered on an accelerated schedule to meet a critical environmental deadline, ensuring work was completed before April 1st to avoid disruption to the nesting season of native birds and bats.The completion of this work exemplifies how companies can work in collaboration with First Nations and Indigenous businesses to undertake projects, while meeting critical project timelines and milestones. Building in partnership truly results in better projects.Mobilizing within hours of receiving the call, Voyageur executed the scope with a firm commitment to environmental protection, archaeological sensitivity, and Indigenous best practices. Specialized crane mats, provided by Northern Mat & Bridge, enabled heavy equipment access without disturbing the ground, ensuring full compliance with cultural and environmental standards.“This project is a perfect example of what can be accomplished through urgency, alignment, and shared values,” said Clint Keeler, President of Voyageur Services Limited.“We're proud of our team for responding so quickly and professionally-and we're thankful to our partners for their trust in our ability to deliver without compromise.”“We are proud of the strong partnership between the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation and Hydro One, exemplified by the successful Holt Road substation project,” said Chief Kelly LaRocca, Chief of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation.“Through our majority ownership of Voyageur Services Limited via Noozhoo Nokiiyan LP, we are driving economic opportunities while upholding our commitment to environmental stewardship and cultural respect. This project showcases our community's ability to deliver exceptional results with integrity and collaboration.”The work was conducted safely, efficiently, and ahead of schedule. The site was fully cleared before the environmental cut-off date, allowing Hydro One's next phase of development to proceed without delay.“This wasn't just about speed,” Keeler added.“It was about doing it right-protecting the environment, respecting Indigenous archaeological best practices, and ensuring the work met the highest possible standard. Meeting those goals is what defined this as a successful project.”Voyageur extends its appreciation to Aecon Power Division, Hydro One, and Northern Mat & Bridge for their collaboration, trust, and shared commitment to meaningful project outcomes.

