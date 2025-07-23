Gary Patrick: Josie Award Nominations And Upcoming Performance At 'Dallas' Cast Reunion

Gary Patrick performs at the 2024 Josie Music Festival (CMA Theater)

DALLAS TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Singer and songwriter Gary Patrick has received four nominations from the 2025 Josie Music Awards taking place on November 2nd. The event is now in it's 11th year of celebrating independent artists and in it's fourth year at the Grand Ole Opry House. Patrick is nominated in the categories of Music Video of the Year, Americana Male Vocalist of the Year, Americana Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

Known for his authentic songwriting and performances, Patrick describes the recognition as both humbling and motivating.“There's always a personal challenge to keep improving my craft,” he shares.“Participating in the Josie Awards has really pushed me forward. I'm still blown away and incredibly grateful to be recognized by the organization.”

The Josie Awards have become a major milestone in Patrick's music career. In 2024, he won two categories: Americana Male Artist of the Year and Americana Male Vocalist of the Year. More than 60 fans, family, and friends traveled to Nashville to support him-and he's expecting an even bigger turnout in 2025.

“I already have many friends who've bought tickets,” he says.“The love and support I've felt from my wife, family, and community has been overwhelming. It's shown me just how many people truly believe in what I'm doing.”

When asked if he's preparing a speech, Patrick says,“I like to speak from the heart, but I did write down some names the night before last year's show. I'll probably do the same this year. Time flies when you're up there-you've got to be quick to think.”

Patrick also emphasizes the strong sense of community that the Josie Music Awards have fostered.“The artist-to-artist support at the Josie Awards is incredible. It's one of the most welcoming and encouraging artist communities I've ever been a part of,” he says.“Josie and Tina Marie have created something really special-I truly appreciate their professionalism and commitment to indie artists around the world.”

In addition to his nominations, on Saturday, August 9th, Patrick will also be performing for the Southfork Experience , a "Dallas" cast reunion and fan event. A lifelong fan of the iconic TV series Dallas, he calls the opportunity a dream come true.“It's a full-circle moment,” he says.“That show was what my family watched together when I was a kid. Back then, everything felt larger than life-'Who shot J.R.?' was huge! Dallas was magic; and it is still captivating audiences around the world.”

“There's so much we're looking forward to this year,” says Patrick.“We'll be performing at the Renaissance Hotel in Richardson in front of the "Dallas" cast and fans of the show. A couple of months later, we head to Nashville and you're all invited along for the journey.”

