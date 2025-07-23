Alabama State University Partners With Scout To Empower Student-Athletes With Financial Tools And Support

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through this collaboration, Alabama State will offer its student-athletes, including, and a secureto help players manage taxes, savings, LLC formation, and more.

But the partnership goes beyond product delivery - it represents a shared commitment to equity, access, and long-term opportunity .

" We are excited to partner with Scout, a thought leader in the NIL space. " Said Dr. Jason Cable VP & Director of Athletics. "As we enter the new landscape of Division 1 Athletics, it is important that we align with innovative partners that provide seamless solutions to student-athlete benefits. Scout is one of the best in the business in doing just that."

Head Football Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. added, "We want our guys to win on the field and in life. That means building a foundation they can carry with them for decades - and that's exactly what Scout brings to the table."

"As an HBCU, Alabama State stands for excellence, legacy, and empowerment - and at Scout , we see ourselves as partners in that mission," said Michael Haddix , CEO and Founder of Scout . "We're proud to be working with ASU to bring innovation to a storied conference, while supporting the athletes and departments that make it all possible."

"We look at NIL differently at Scout - for us, it means Name, Image... Lifetime."

About Scout

Scout is an innovative financial technology company built specifically for athletes. Combining education, one-on-one support, and a mobile app, Scout helps student-athletes navigate taxes, savings, LLC formation, and investment planning. Its customizable revenue distribution platform serves athletic departments, coaches, and athletes in today's evolving college sports environment.

