28 Credit Unions Celebrate 25Th Anniversary Of Annual Golf Tournament, Raise Over $2.1 Million For Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
This year's campaign was bolstered by a collaborative member fundraising campaign, where First Tech in concert with 11 Oregon and Southwest Washington credit unions collectively launched a pop-up on their online banking platforms throughout the month of June. Additionally, First Tech double-matched employee donations and single-matched member donations throughout the month of June. Altogether, these contributions alone added more than $320,000 to the campaign's total.
"Each year, I am deeply moved by the extraordinary generosity of the employees, members, credit union leaders and corporate sponsors who open their hearts and wallets in support of sick kids and their families. This year was especially meaningful as we marked our twenty-fifth anniversary, while cresting more than $2.1 million in cumulative donations," said Greg Mitchell, President and CEO of First Tech. "Freely sharing our time, talent and treasures in service to others in need brings hope to kids and families while brightening hearts of donors and bringing much needed light and hope into our homes, communities and society."
CMN Hospital partners are nationally recognized for their excellence in pediatric cancer research, innovative treatments, and exceptional patient services. Beneficiaries of this year's fundraising include:
-
Seattle Children's Hospital (Seattle, Washington)
OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital (Portland, Oregon)
PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Children's Hospital – Riverbend (Springfield, Oregon)
UC Davis Children's Hospital (Sacramento, California)
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital – Oakland (Oakland, California)
Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora, Colorado)
"Each year, we are amazed by the success of the CU4Kids Northwest Classic," said Nick Coleman, Director of Credit Unions for Kids at CMN Hospitals. "We are truly grateful for the passion, time, and heart that all 28 credit unions bring to supporting CU4Kids. Your commitment is what transforms this golf tournament into a powerful force for good in the lives of children and families."
This year's tournament was made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsors, EvonSys and Splash Financial, alongside more than 150 organizations and credit union partners, including:
-
ABM
Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union
Bank Fund Credit Union
BECU
Central Willamette Community Credit Union
Columbia Credit Union
Community Financial Credit Union
Configure/AT&T
Consolidated Community Credit Union
Decision Minds
Digital Federal Credit Union
Everwise Credit Union
EvonSys
Fibre Federal Credit Union
First Entertainment Credit Union
Fiserv
FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
HAPO Community Credit Union
InRoads Credit Union
iQ Credit Union
LPL Financial
Mastercard
Nexturn, Inc
OnPoint Community Credit Union
Orange County's Credit Union
Oregon State Credit Union
Partners Federal Credit Union
Premier America Credit Union
Raymond James
Red Canoe Credit Union
Rivermark Community Credit Union
SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union
Splash Financial
Stanford Federal Credit Union
Teachers Federal Credit Union
TruStage
Unitus Community Credit Union
Valley Strong Credit Union
Velera
Westerra Credit Union
For more information about First Tech's community impact and support of charitable initiatives, please visit .
ABOUT CREDIT UNIONS FOR KIDS AND CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS®
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that treat 12 million kids a year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $9 billion. One of CMN Hospitals most successful partnerships is Credit Unions for Kids . This is a nonprofit collaboration of credit unions, chapters, leagues/associations and business partners from across the country, engaged in fundraising activities. Adopted as the CU4Kids movement's charity of choice, credit unions are the 5th largest sponsor of CMN Hospitals. Since 1996, CU4Kids has raised more than $200 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Change Kids Health to Change the Future, at childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals/ and .
ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
First Tech Federal Credit Union is a nearly $17 billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. The nation's premier credit union serves the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 700,000 members through its 31 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit .
FIRST TECH and the First Tech logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of First Technology Federal Credit Union. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
