28 Credit Unions Celebrate 25Th Anniversary Of Annual Golf Tournament, Raise Over $2.1 Million For Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over the last 25 years, the CU4Kids Northwest Classic has grown into one of the largest credit union-sponsored events benefiting CU4Kids and ranks among the top five fundraising contributors supporting CMN Hospitals. Through combined efforts from the annual tournament and year-round campaigns, credit unions have raised over $200 million since inception. These funds play a critical role in advancing pediatric cancer research, developing innovative treatments, and providing compassionate care to young patients.

This year's campaign was bolstered by a collaborative member fundraising campaign, where First Tech in concert with 11 Oregon and Southwest Washington credit unions collectively launched a pop-up on their online banking platforms throughout the month of June. Additionally, First Tech double-matched employee donations and single-matched member donations throughout the month of June. Altogether, these contributions alone added more than $320,000 to the campaign's total.

"Each year, I am deeply moved by the extraordinary generosity of the employees, members, credit union leaders and corporate sponsors who open their hearts and wallets in support of sick kids and their families. This year was especially meaningful as we marked our twenty-fifth anniversary, while cresting more than $2.1 million in cumulative donations," said Greg Mitchell, President and CEO of First Tech. "Freely sharing our time, talent and treasures in service to others in need brings hope to kids and families while brightening hearts of donors and bringing much needed light and hope into our homes, communities and society."

CMN Hospital partners are nationally recognized for their excellence in pediatric cancer research, innovative treatments, and exceptional patient services. Beneficiaries of this year's fundraising include:



Seattle Children's Hospital (Seattle, Washington)

OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital (Portland, Oregon)

PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Children's Hospital – Riverbend (Springfield, Oregon)

UC Davis Children's Hospital (Sacramento, California)

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital – Oakland (Oakland, California) Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora, Colorado)

"Each year, we are amazed by the success of the CU4Kids Northwest Classic," said Nick Coleman, Director of Credit Unions for Kids at CMN Hospitals. "We are truly grateful for the passion, time, and heart that all 28 credit unions bring to supporting CU4Kids. Your commitment is what transforms this golf tournament into a powerful force for good in the lives of children and families."

This year's tournament was made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsors, EvonSys and Splash Financial, alongside more than 150 organizations and credit union partners



