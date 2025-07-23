Ultimus Submits Exemptive Relief Request For ETF Share Classes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Application filed on behalf of fund administrator and series trusts to create innovative solutions and greater versatility for clients

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading provider of comprehensive fund administration services for mutual funds, ETFs and variable insurance products, announced today its formal application for exemptive relief to offer Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) share classes alongside existing mutual fund share classes for all of its series trusts. Leveraging the latest guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ultimus aims to continue its path of providing innovative investment structures and increased flexibility for clients.

Ultimus initiated this application to help investment advisers in its sponsored series trusts explore new opportunities to deliver both exchange-traded and mutual fund share classes under a single fund umbrella. This move is aimed at supporting investors' evolving preferences for customizable and efficient investment solutions.

“Our business is built on helping clients achieve the best possible outcomes,” said Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus Fund Solutions.“This exemptive relief application is a perfect example of the work we do to stay ahead of the curve while providing opportunities and flexibility for our clients. It's an important step forward for Ultimus and the series trust ecosystem we serve.”

The application aligns with the SEC's latest guidance and its growing emphasis on providing clear, standardized pathways for ETF share class exemptive relief. In addition, staying ahead of the operational considerations, Ultimus is actively engaging with industry working groups to develop solutions that integrate seamlessly with new regulatory processes. The company is poised to support clients in navigating these changes and delivering outcomes tailored to advisers' and investors' unique needs.

Kevin Wolf, EVP, Head of Client Strategies, expressed excitement about this milestone, stating, "We are thrilled to help our series trust boards lead the way in this innovative development. The flexibility for additional distribution opportunities that this structure provides highlights why operating within a series trust is considered the gold standard for innovative issuers."

Industry stakeholders have voiced optimism that efforts such as these will lead to more comprehensive ETF share class standards in the near future. By filing this application, Ultimus demonstrates its commitment to advancing investment innovation and providing comprehensive support to clients who seek to diversify their product lines.

Ultimus continues to hold a large presence in the ETF space as a leading, independent provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor servicing solutions. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to exceptional client service and operational excellence, Ultimus recently received the highest scores in the Global Custodian ETF Administration survey . This remarkable achievement marks the fourth consecutive year that Ultimus has surpassed all other administrators, further cementing its reputation as a trusted leader in the field.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus' deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with offices in other major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 1,100 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 2,100 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit .

