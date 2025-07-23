Oceanic Counseling Group Announces Grand Opening And Open House At New North Charleston Location

Join Oceanic Counseling Group's North Charleston Open House on July 24, 11 AM–2 PM. Tour, meet our team, and enjoy refreshments. All are welcome!

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oceanic Counseling Group , a leading provider of outpatient mental health services across South Carolina, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in North Charleston . The public is warmly invited to attend an open house celebration on Thursday, July 24th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 2179 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite A, North Charleston, SC 29406.This family-friendly event will provide guests with an opportunity to tour the new facility, meet the local clinical team , and learn more about the comprehensive mental health services offered at Oceanic Counseling Group. Light refreshments will be served, and no RSVP is required.“We're thrilled to expand our presence to North Charleston and further our mission of accessible, compassionate mental health care,” said David Haddock, CEO of Oceanic Counseling Group.“This new location allows us to reach more individuals and families in need of support, and we look forward to building strong community relationships here.”Oceanic Counseling Group offers professional counseling services for individuals, couples, and families, addressing a range of needs including anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, and more. With existing locations in Columbia, Irmo, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, and Carolina Forest, this latest expansion reflects the organization's continued growth and commitment to mental wellness throughout South Carolina.Event Details:🗓️ Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025🕚 Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM📍 Location: 2179 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite A, North Charleston, SC 29406🎉 Admission: Free and open to the public🥤 Refreshments: Light snacks and beverages providedFor more information about Oceanic Counseling Group and its services, please visit

