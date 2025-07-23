Cricket Legends Harbhajan, Raina And Bravo Celebrates With West Indies Champions

MENAFN - IANS) Northampton, July 23 (IANS) Indian cricket legends Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla met and celebrated with the West Indies Champions ahead of their next match in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. The West Indies are confident of a fine performance after a positive start in the initial matches.

On Wednesday, the Indian cricket legends Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Piyush Chawla joined forces with the West Indies Champions to celebrate a special occasion - the birthday of the team's owner, Ajay Sethi. Singer Navraj Hans was also present at the event.

The evening was filled with laughter, good food, and great company as the cricket stars came together to mark Ajay Sethi's birthday in style.

The West Indies Champions, known for their thrilling performances on the field in the World Championship of Legends, were delighted to have Harbhajan and Raina join in the festivities. The birthday celebration was a perfect blend of fun, music, and camaraderie, showcasing the strong bond between the team and its owner.

"Ajay Sethi's leadership and vision have been instrumental in the success of the West Indies Champions," said Harbhajan Singh. "We're thrilled to be a part of this special celebration and wish Ajay a very happy birthday."

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina said, "It's always a pleasure to spend time with Ajay Sethi and the West Indies Champions. Here's to many more successful years ahead!"

The West Indies Champions family extended its heartfelt gratitude to Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina for the unforgettable celebration.

World Championship of Legends 2025 features many other legends of the game as well, including Shikhar Dhawan, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and more.