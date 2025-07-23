Guthrie's Celebrates 60Th Anniversary With Launch Of Brand New Creative Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Established in 1978, Guthrie's has pioneered the chicken finger-only restaurant model, serving only scratch-made chicken fingers and homemade sides. The brand has spent decades perfecting its iconic hand-breaded chicken fingers, mouthwatering signature sauce, hand-chopped coleslaw, crinkle-cut French fries and Texas toast.

Developed in partnership with Nashville-based agency GS&F , Guthrie's new creative campaign focuses on the brand's reputation as "The Original Obsession." This positioning capitalizes on Guthrie's unique position as the original chicken finger restaurant and the decades spent obsessively perfecting the menu. The campaign will feature the Guthrie's Super Fan, who is just as obsessed with eating Guthrie's chicken fingers as Guthrie's is with perfecting every last crumb. The brand refresh ensures that Guthrie's legacy and traditions live on while attracting new generations of customers. Sample creative is available here .

"As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we want to honor our legacy while evolving to meet today's consumer expectations, and our new brand image and creative do just that," said Joe Kelly, Guthrie's CEO. "Our recent expansion into the Carolinas also gave us a perfect opportunity to introduce our Super Fan to a new Guthrie's fanbase. We're humble to the core, but we've been quiet for too long, and we're excited to make some noise in the genre this year as the original chicken finger restaurant, with the often-imitated but never-duplicated sauce."

Melvin Strobbe, GS&F executive creative director continued, "From the ideation of this campaign, we knew the concept had to demonstrate not only Guthrie's commitment to making the best chicken fingers around, but also the fans' existing commitment to their obsession with Guthrie's. This creative campaign reinforces what sets Guthrie's apart-the quality, focus on one specific category, and legacy-while updating the marketing assets and messaging to resonate with modern audiences."

The Original Obsession campaign will be brought to life across a robust mix of programmatic and paid social tactics. Designed to reach millions of people across the country, the campaign will strategically engage chicken finger lovers wherever they may be.

Guthrie's operates more than 70 locations across 11 states, with aggressive plans for expansion in 2025 and beyond. To learn more about Guthrie's, visit or stay connected on Facebook and Instagram .

About Guthrie's:

Founded in 1965, Guthrie's is a family-owned restaurant known for serving high-quality, affordable food. In 1982, Guthrie's revolutionized the fast-food industry by creating the first-ever chicken finger-only restaurant, setting the stage for a legacy of excellence. Guthrie's has spent over 40 years perfecting its signature chicken fingers and iconic Guthrie's Signature Sauce-an unmatched recipe that has been often imitated but has never been duplicated. Today, Guthrie's operates nearly 70 locations across 11+ states and is poised for continued growth with aggressive expansion plans set for 2025. Guthrie's is committed to offering the highest-quality chicken fingers, fries, slaw, and toast in the industry-no compromises. For more information, visit .

