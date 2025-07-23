Fla.'S Housing Market: Inventory Up, Prices Continue To Moderate In June

ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, closed sales of single-family existing homes statewide rose 2.8% compared to a year ago, according to Florida Realtors®' latest housing data. Continuing trends seen over the past few months, Florida's housing market also reported higher inventory levels (active listings), and easing median sales prices in June and second quarter (2Q) 2025 year over year.

"As Florida's housing market continues to transition toward balance, opportunities are emerging on both sides of the transaction," said 2025 Florida Realtors® President Tim Weisheyer, broker-owner, Dream Builders Realty and dbrCommercial Real Estate Services in Central Florida. "Motivated sellers who understand today's market dynamics are attracting qualified buyers and enjoying the benefits of accumulated equity in their homes, and with June marking a positive year-over-year increase in single-family sales, the momentum is real.

"Whether buying or selling, there is no question Floridians benefit from having a Realtor® by their side – someone with true insight, real data and experience to guide them through the complexities of this evolving market."

Last month, closed sales of existing single-family homes statewide totaled 23,827, up 2.8% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 7,809, down 6.4% over June 2024, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. For 2Q 2025, statewide existing single-family home sales totaled 72,155, down 2.6% from 2Q 2024, while statewide existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 24,864, down 14.2% year-over-year. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

Looking at the for-sales picture, Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor said June's 2.8% increase in closed sales of single-family homes year-over-year represented the first gain in that metric since January.

He noted, "This rebound helped to temper what would have been an otherwise very sluggish second quarter for closings. As a result, second quarter single-family sales were only down 2.6%. And, condo and townhouse sales were down by 20% relative to a year ago in May, so June's decline of only 6.4% was far less severe by comparison."

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in June was $412,000, down 3.5% compared to June 2024, while the statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $300,000, down 7.7% from a year ago.

For 2Q 2025, Florida's single-family median sales price was $414,900, down 3.1% compared to the same quarter a year ago; the condo-townhouse median for 2Q was $310,000, down 6.1% year-over-year. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

Turning to listings, O'Connor said, "There were 2.7% fewer single-family homes listed for sale this June than in the same month last year. That's the second straight month with a decline after we saw a fair amount of growth in new listings over the first four months of the year. Single-family new listings for the second quarter overall were down by 0.7%, and this trend will likely continue through the summer months.

"New listings of condos and townhouses were down 7.5% year over year in June, and by 6.2% for the second quarter overall. This cooling of new listings has led to a slowdown in inventory growth in recent months, despite sales being well below where they were last year."

On the supply side of the market, single-family existing homes were at a 5.6-months' supply in June and 2Q 2025, while condo-townhouse properties were at a 10-months' supply for both timeframes.

While inventory growth has slowed, the level of months' supply in both property categories favors buyers at the negotiating table, O'Connor said, particularly when it comes to the 10-months' supply level statewide for condos and townhouse units.

To see the full statewide housing activity reports, go to the Florida Realtors Newsroom and look under Latest Releases or download the June 2025 and 2Q 2025 data report PDFs under Market Data .

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 50 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at .

SOURCE Florida Realtors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED