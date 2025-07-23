ASSURANCEAMERICA NAMED A 2025 FINANCIAL SERVICES TOP WORKPLACES WINNER
The Atlanta-based insurance provider, known for its philanthropic efforts, earns national recognition fueled by strong employee satisfaction
ATLANTA, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AssuranceAmerica, a fast-growing Atlanta-based insurance provider of auto and renters insurance, is proud to announce its recognition for the first time as a 2025 Financial Services Top Workplaces winner. Awarded by Energage, the Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback and AssuranceAmerica competed against over 200 other financial services organizations.
The Top Workplaces program has a 19-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally across 60 regional markets. These awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their industry and identify them as employers of choice.
With a team of over 400 Associates (employees) and over 8,000 independent agents across the country, AssuranceAmerica is reaping the benefits of investing in their team and their customers. AssuranceAmerica relocated their headquarters to the Galleria Complex in Atlanta, providing a more collaborative and innovative work environment, reaffirming the Company's commitment to Associate success. AssuranceAmerica also provides varying resources, programs and events to ensure Associate satisfaction, career development and engagement.
Nearly 30% of AssuranceAmerica's Associates actively volunteer and serve charitable organizations as a part of the Company's purpose-driven mission. Leadership gives 16 hours of paid volunteer time off (VTO) annually to encourage community involvement. AssuranceAmerica's philanthropic efforts sets them apart from competitors by underscoring the Company's core values. The Company proudly stands behind "The Generous Policy," which provides 5% of its earnings to select nonprofits in support of fighting homelessness, totaling nearly $10 million since 2018.
"At AssuranceAmerica, our culture is built on a deep commitment to the people we serve, including our Associates, agents and insured customers," said Scott Pitrone, President and Chief Executive Officer of AssuranceAmerica Corporation. "We believe that supporting our Associates in their professional growth and empowering them to make meaningful contributions to their communities go hand in hand. Being recognized as a Top Workplace in the Financial Services Industry is an honor we accept with pride."
About AssuranceAmerica
AssuranceAmerica is a privately held enterprise, currently operating in the auto and renters insurance space. Reported to be among the fastest growing insurance providers in the U.S., the Company is entering new segments within the property and casualty insurance business and expanding into new states. The Company strives to meet the needs of its independent agency partners and insured customers in ways that simplify their experiences and provides 5% of its profits to address homelessness in select cities where it operates. For further information about AssuranceAmerica, please visit .
Media Contact: Ashley Iaccarino, [email protected]
