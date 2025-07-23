New Vishay Intertechnology Industrial-Grade 3/8 Inch Square Single-Turn Cermet Trimmer Optimizes Placement On PCB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Device Offers Knob Option for Easy Finger Setting, Variety of Pin Configurations in Top and Side Adjustment Styles

MALVERN, Pa., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new industrial-grade 3/8 inch square single-turn cermet trimmer. Available with an extended shaft, cross-slot rotor, or knob option for easy finger setting, the Vishay Sfernice M61 is offered in several pin configurations in both top and side adjustment styles to optimize placement on the PCB.

The device released today combines a wide 10 to 2 M resistance range with a temperature range from -55 °C to +125 °C and a low temperature coefficient of 100 ppm/°C. Fully sealed to withstand standard board wash processing, the M61 offers a 0.5 W power rating at +85 °C, making it ideal for industrial applications including welding equipment, power tools, and 3D printers, in addition to heating, cooling, and ventilation systems.

Samples and production quantities of the M61 are available now, with lead times of 15 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .

