True-Life Account Of Surviving And Thriving With A Diagnosis Of Bipolar Disorder

Charleston, SC, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental health continues to dominate conversations as a vital part of whole-body health. When diagnosed with a mental illness, patients can face an array of confusing treatment options that limit their ability to thrive.

In this newly published memoir from Palmetto Publishing and author Deborah Francis, readers will get a personal look at how to handle a bipolar disorder (Type I or II) diagnosis.

“This memoir offers readers insight into the lifespan of someone who has journeyed 41 years with a bipolar disorder diagnosis,” said the author.“It provides recovery from that experience as well as recovery from child sexual assault, suicide ideation, and the deaths of parents and siblings.”

The author explains,“The purpose is to provide a powerful example and provide the hope and promise that recovery is possible and hope is real through the depths of despair.”

About the Author:

Deborah Francis, formerly awarded 2009 Coordinator of the Year for NAMI NH's“In Our Own Voice” Speakers Bureau, has dedicated her career to sharing her lived experience with bipolar disorder. Deb is tenured with over 22 years of experience publicly sharing her life journey through presentations. As a new author, she poetically writes in her memoir the experience throughout her lifespan of what it is like to live with mental illness. She details its complexity, including the stigma and challenges it brings to relationships, all while encouraging readers with her positive outlook and awe-inspiring life events.

