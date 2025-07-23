MSHE Foundation Hosts Free Teacher Resources Webinar On August 26 Featuring Speakers From Six Million Voices And Sharaka

Virtual event offers classroom-ready Holocaust education tools and insights into the 2025 MSHE Foundation Teacher Grant Program

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is proud to announce its 4th Annual Teacher Resources Webinar, taking place virtually on Tuesday, August 26 at 6:30 PM ET. This free online event is open to educators nationwide and focuses on practical tools, new resources, and expert guidance for implementing Holocaust education in meaningful and age-appropriate ways.This year's webinar will feature two guest speakers advancing Holocaust education through innovative and international approaches:Michael Beyo, Founder & CEO of Six Million Voices, an organization using immersive technology and storytelling to preserve and share Holocaust survivor testimonies.Alyssa Annis, Holocaust Education Program Manager at Sharaka, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering intercultural understanding and expanding Holocaust education efforts across the Middle East and beyond.Attendees will also gain valuable insights into the 2025 MSHEF Teacher Grant Program , including application tips, eligibility guidelines, and how the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation can support classroom initiatives through funding for books, field trips, museum visits, and other educational experiences. The grant application portal for the 2025–26 school year opens August 18, 2025.Whether you're a returning grantee or exploring MSHEF's offerings for the first time, this webinar provides a meaningful opportunity to prepare for the upcoming school year and connect with fellow educators committed to Holocaust education.Educators of all grade levels are encouraged to register today .About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting respect, kindness, and anti-hate through Holocaust education. MSHEF provides funding to educators and schools for a variety of educational initiatives, including field trips to Holocaust museums, classroom materials, guest presentations by Holocaust survivors, and more. These programs are designed to foster empathy, historical awareness, and a deeper understanding of the consequences of hatred and intolerance.To learn more, visit or contact the foundation directly at ....

Isabella S. Fiske

Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation

+1 201-248-9824

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.