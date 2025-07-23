CDS Earns US Public Sector Competency From Relativity

Complete Discovery Source achieves US Public Sector Customer Excellence Competency

Recognition highlights CDS' expertise in delivering exceptional service to government clients using RelativityOne

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Complete Discovery Source , Inc. (CDS), a premier global leader in eDiscovery, serving top law firms, corporations, and government agencies for over 20 years, today announced it has earned the US Public Sector Competency from global legal technology company Relativity. Through this competency, Relativity acknowledges that CDS has demonstrated proficiency and proven customer success in the US Public Sector industry. With this achievement, CDS has exhibited its expertise in RelativityOne best practices for navigating the unique challenges of the public sector, while delivering consistent value across the customer journey.

CDS has a long-standing track record of providing secure, scalable eDiscovery solutions to government entities at the federal, state and local levels. Leveraging Relativity's AI-powered cloud platform, RelativityOne, CDS tailors its services to meet the rigorous compliance, security and operational needs of US public sector clients. Achieving this competency reflects CDS' deep commitment to excellence in service delivery, as well as its ability to drive meaningful outcomes for agencies through innovative legal data strategies and expert support.

"This recognition reinforces the trust that government clients place in CDS to manage sensitive data and complex cases with precision and care," said Matt Milone, Director of Federal Operations at CDS. "We're proud to be recognized by Relativity for our continued focus on supporting the public sector and helping our clients meet their mission-critical goals with confidence."

Partners with the US Public Sector Competency illustrate their expertise through stringent criteria, including demonstrating customer success stories, implementing RelativityOne in US public sector environments and maintaining deep technical proficiency aligned with industry best practices. The US Public Sector Competency is part of Relativity's Customer Excellence Competency Track, which recognizes partners that demonstrate outstanding performance in applying customer success best practices across every stage of the journey with Relativity's solutions.

About Complete Discovery Source:

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a premier, full-service eDiscovery provider with over two decades of experience helping corporations, law firms, and government agencies worldwide navigate complex legal and compliance challenges. Powered by real people, CDS combines industry-leading technology with expert consulting and project management to deliver efficient, cost-effective solutions tailored to litigation and investigations. With expertise in data migration, forensics, and managed review, CDS ensures seamless support at every stage of the eDiscovery process. Proprietary tools like Convert and Vision, along with premium Advisory and FedRAMP-Authorized Cloud Services, enable CDS to deliver real results that matter, no matter the size or scope of your case.

Headquartered in NYC, CDS has been a trusted Relativity Premier Partner for nearly two decades, founded on a client-first approach. As a RelativityOne Gold Advisory, Developer, and Provider Partner, CDS leverages Relativity's innovative platform to deliver scalable solutions tailored to your needs. Discover more at cdslegal or email ....

About Relativity:

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at ... or visit for more information.

