ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Interactive Meeting Invite 2Q25

ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Interactive Meeting Invite 2Q25
SÃO PAULO, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 6, 2025, at 9 a.m. (EDT) and 10 a.m. (Brasília time), we will present our 2Q25 results in Portuguese and English, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.
To take part in the interactive meeting, register at the following link:
Itaú Results 2Q25
The speakers in our interactive meeting will be: Milton Maluhy – CEO, Gabriel Amado de Moura – CFO, Renato Lulia – Head of Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Development and Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues – IRO.
Results will be published on the investor relations website on August 5, 2025, after trading hours.
Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.
Contact :
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]
