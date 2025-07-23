Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventor Develops Cuddly Companion And Music Player For Children (ACC-405)


PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a soft, cuddly companion for children that would also allow them to enjoy their favorite music," said an inventor, from Thomson, Ga., "so I invented the CHA - CHA. My design would provide comforting and therapeutic effects for children."

The patent-pending invention provides a cuddly stuffed animal with an integrated music player. In doing so, it allows the child to listen to favorite songs. It also could provide companionship and calming effects for young children. As a result, it increases comfort. The invention features a soft and cuddly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ACC-405, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

