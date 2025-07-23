Inventhelp Inventor Develops Cuddly Companion And Music Player For Children (ACC-405)
PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a soft, cuddly companion for children that would also allow them to enjoy their favorite music," said an inventor, from Thomson, Ga., "so I invented the CHA - CHA. My design would provide comforting and therapeutic effects for children."
The patent-pending invention provides a cuddly stuffed animal with an integrated music player. In doing so, it allows the child to listen to favorite songs. It also could provide companionship and calming effects for young children. As a result, it increases comfort. The invention features a soft and cuddly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ACC-405, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment