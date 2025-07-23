New Freeman Trends Report Reveals Meaningful Networking Is Key To Event Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New data shows half of event attendees say successful networking is a reason to return to an event

Dallas, TX, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman, the global leader in events, today released its latest trends report:“Unpacking XLNC: How to Architect Serendipity and Connect People in Meaningful Ways .” Through new research and insights, this component of Freeman's XLNC Framework (eXperience, Learning, Networking, and Commerce) shows how to drive measurable event value by strategically designing modern networking experiences.

"Networking has always been a pillar of live events, but today's audiences have different expectations,” said Janet Dell, CEO of Freeman.“Attendees come with varied objectives-some prioritize learning, others seek commercial opportunities, and many look to build a sense of belonging. Overall, they need authentic, personalized connection so organizers must tailor their networking events accordingly."

Key findings from the report include:



Purpose-Driven Networking is the New Standard: 51% of attendees say effective networking is reason enough to return to an event. Yet nearly one-third of younger professionals-the NowGen cohort (ages 23-46)-report that current networking formats actually detract from value or increase anxiety.

NowGen Attendees Require Intentional Support: These younger professionals are eager to connect but often lack the confidence or structure to do so effectively. In fact, 40% say networking feels awkward and 30% admit they struggle to start conversations. Nearly half say they want curated recommendations for who to meet before the event. Personalization Drives Connection: More than a third of attendees say networking must feel curated to be effective-and they're willing to share information to help make that possible. Organizers can use this data to group attendees by interests, roles, or challenges, and foster meaningful connections through shared purpose.

Dell added,“This research makes it clear: Organizers have a responsibility to design intentional networking experiences that feel relevant, inclusive, and valuable. When we do that, we don't just bring people together-we also build communities, spark ideas, and fuel growth.”

The full report,“Unpacking XLNC: How to Architect Serendipity and Connect People in Meaningful Ways,” is available for download here .

Media Contact:

...

About Freeman:

Freeman is a global leader in events, on a mission to redefine live for a new era. With a data-driven approach and the industry's largest network of experts, Freeman's insights shape exhibitions, exhibits, and events that drive audiences to action. The integrated full-service solutions leverage a 98-year legacy in event management as well as new technologies to deliver moments that matter. For more information, please visit .

Attachment

Freeman Trends Report

CONTACT: Freeman ...