Whole Grain And High Fiber Food Market Report 2025 Trends, Forecasts And Competitive Analysis 2019-2031

The global whole grain and high fiber food market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2031

The major drivers for this market are the rising health consciousness among consumers, the growing popularity of plant-based diets, and the increasing prevalence of digestive health issues.

The whole grain and high fiber food industry is changing, with a number of major trends occurring in response to shifting consumer demands and market forces. With increasingly health-conscious consumers recognizing the benefits of high-fiber diets for health, the market for whole grain and high-fiber foods is predicted to keep on growing. The trends are driven by health-focused consumers, advances in food manufacturing, and an increased emphasis on sustainability.

Key Trends



Enhanced Consumer Health Benefit Awareness: Since consumers are more health-aware now, there is a growing call for whole grain and high-fiber foods owing to their relation to weight management, heart wellness, and digestive health. The whole grains and fiber are now also being sought after for mitigating the chronic diseases of diabetes and obesity. This has been followed by higher availability of foods with fiber from different product classes, such as snacks, soft drinks, and dairy. Buyers are also opting for clean-label products that lack artificial additives and preservatives, which is dictating product formulations.

Increased Plant-Based and Gluten-Free Categories: There has been a big increase in gluten-free and plant-based options for the whole grain and high-fiber food space. As consumers embrace plant-based diets and steer clear of gluten for health purposes, more plant-based ingredients such as oats, quinoa, and chia seeds are being used by manufacturers in their products. Gluten-free whole grain and high-fiber foods, including gluten-free pasta and bread, are becoming more popular. These eating patterns are creating innovation, with more and more brands bringing products to the market that address these consumer demands. This is a particularly robust trend in economies such as the United States, Europe, and China.

Increased Consumption of Fiber-Rich Drinks: Demand for fiber-rich drinks is on the rise due to consumer desire for easy, healthy beverage alternatives that are digestive-friendly and beneficial for gut health. Smoothies, juices, and plant-based drinks, all of which are fiber-enriched, are gaining popularity among health enthusiasts. These drinks provide a convenient method of taking fiber without disrupting an active lifestyle. Also, the movement towards functional drinks, which offer certain health benefits like better digestion or immune system support, is further driving this demand. Companies are experimenting with new sources of fiber such as inulin and psyllium husk to add to their drink portfolio.

Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing: Sustainability is emerging as a key consideration in the Whole Grain and High Fiber Food market. Shoppers are increasingly seeking products containing sustainably sourced ingredients, including organic whole grains, and are placing a premium on brands that operate ethically. The call for green packaging, fair trade labeling, and open sourcing is transforming the marketplace. Companies are answering by touting the environmental advantages of whole grains and high-fiber foods, as these tend to use fewer resources and are more sustainable than highly processed foods. Sustainability is also emerging as a major brand differentiator in the market. Food Production Technology Innovation: New food processing technologies are helping food manufacturers develop new whole grain and high-fiber foods that do not lose their nutritional content or flavor. Methods such as cold extrusion and new milling processes enable nutrient retention while enhancing texture and flavor in fiber-based foods. This has created new product lines, such as fiber-containing snacks, bakery foods, and meal replacement products. Also, improvements in ingredient fortification are assisting in the development of high-fiber foods with increased health benefits, such as the inclusion of prebiotics, omega-3s, and other functional ingredients.

Some of the whole grain and high fiber food companies profiled in this report include:



Cargill

General Mills

Nestle

PepsiCo

Kellogg

Mondelez International

Flower Foods

Bob's Red Mill

Food for Life Grupo Bimbo

Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market by Segment

Type [Value from 2019 to 2031]:



Baked Foods

Cereals

Snacks Others

Application [Value from 2019 to 2031]:



Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Online/e-Commerce Others

Region [Value from 2019 to 2031]:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific The Rest of the World

