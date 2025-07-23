Advisory: CAE's FY2026 Q1 Financial Results Conference Call And Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders 2025

MONTREAL, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE ) (TSX: CAE) – Analysts and institutional investors are invited to virtually attend CAE's FY2026 Q1 financial results conference call on Wednesday, August 13, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CAE will also hold its FY2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:00 a.m. ET on the same day in person and via a live webcast. Please see below for more details.

FY2026 first quarter financial results

Who : Calin Rovinescu, Chair of the board, Corporate Director

Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Bromberg, Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer

Nick Leontidis, Chief Operating Officer

Constantino Malatesta, Interim Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management

What : CAE's FY2026 Q1 financial results

When : Wednesday, August 13, 2025 – 8:00 a.m. ET

Webcast : The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast and a recording will be available following the event at .

‌The conference call will also be available via telephone in North America by dialing 1-800-206-4400 .

International Toll-Free Access to the conference call is available this link . International participants who wish to join the call should click on the link, select the flag of the country where their phone number is registered, complete the form and press the button to submit. They will immediately receive a call on the number provided and will be joined to the conference on a muted line. Afterwards, press *1 to join the question queue.

CAE's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders 2025

Who : Calin Rovinescu, Chair of the board, Corporate Director

Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Bromberg, Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer

When : Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Where : The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held in person at 1250 René-Lévesque Blvd W suite 3610 36th floor, Montreal, Quebec H3B 4W8 and via a live webcast .

A recording will be available following the event at .

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be, with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.

Read our FY25 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report .

CAE Contacts:

General Media: Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications, +1 438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations: Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, +1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE Inc.

