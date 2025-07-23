Advisory: CAE's FY2026 Q1 Financial Results Conference Call And Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders 2025
MONTREAL, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE ) (TSX: CAE) – Analysts and institutional investors are invited to virtually attend CAE's FY2026 Q1 financial results conference call on Wednesday, August 13, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
CAE will also hold its FY2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:00 a.m. ET on the same day in person and via a live webcast. Please see below for more details.
FY2026 first quarter financial results
Who : Calin Rovinescu, Chair of the board, Corporate Director
Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Bromberg, Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer
Nick Leontidis, Chief Operating Officer
Constantino Malatesta, Interim Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management
What : CAE's FY2026 Q1 financial results
When : Wednesday, August 13, 2025 – 8:00 a.m. ET
Webcast : The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast and a recording will be available following the event at .
The conference call will also be available via telephone in North America by dialing 1-800-206-4400 .
International Toll-Free Access to the conference call is available this link . International participants who wish to join the call should click on the link, select the flag of the country where their phone number is registered, complete the form and press the button to submit. They will immediately receive a call on the number provided and will be joined to the conference on a muted line. Afterwards, press *1 to join the question queue.
CAE's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders 2025
Who : Calin Rovinescu, Chair of the board, Corporate Director
Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Bromberg, Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer
When : Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Where : The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held in person at 1250 René-Lévesque Blvd W suite 3610 36th floor, Montreal, Quebec H3B 4W8 and via a live webcast .
A recording will be available following the event at .
About CAE
At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be, with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.
Read our FY25 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report .
CAE Contacts:
General Media: Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications, +1 438-805-5856, [email protected]
Investor Relations: Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, +1-514-734-5760, [email protected]
SOURCE CAE Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment