Scientific Games And Polish National Lottery Continue 20-Year Scratchcard Tradition As Sales Grow

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our goal is to give our players entertaining scratchcard experiences while responsibly generating maximum proceeds for Polish sport and culture. We are delighted to continue working with Scientific Games to offer fun, modern scratch experiences," said

Most recently, Scientific Games collaborated with Totalizator Sportowy to offer Polish players the PLN30 GIGA 7 game produced with the company's advanced Dimension technology, which enhances the play experience with three-dimensional, reflection-at-different-angle refractions above and below the game graphics.

Currently, the company provides instant games to 110 government-regulated lotteries worldwide, including more than 50 European lotteries.

"Scientific Games is honored to continue our longtime relationship with Totalizator Sportowy that we have built across two decades," said Paul Dures, Lottery Sales Director EMEA for Scientific Games . "We look forward to continuing our work to drive meaningful growth for the scratchcard games in Poland creating more innovative and attractive games for players."

With products that generate more than 70% of global instant game retail sales, Scientific Games is the world's largest instant games creator, producer and services provider, and the primary provider to nine of the Top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world (La Fleur's 2025 World Lottery Almanac).

