Chamberlain Group Welcomes Two New Executive Leaders To Continue Growth Trajectory

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Prior to CG, Elina served as EVP & Chief Commercial Officer at Signify (formally Philips Lighting) where she led the P&L for North America and Mexico, consistently delivering strong top and bottom-line results, expanding the customer base, and driving new household penetration through double-digit growth of the DTC channel. Before her time at Signify, she led brand marketing, demand generation, and go-to-market execution at Samsung Electronics, and prior to that, spent 16 years in sales and marketing leadership roles at MillerCoors.

"CG has built an incredibly strong reputation for its flagship brands LiftMaster, myQ and Chamberlain, and I'm looking forward to applying my experience in both Marketing and Commercial Strategy to build on this," said Elina Vives. "There are lots of exciting new developments on the horizon for CG, with a huge opportunity to reach more customers in their journey and demonstrate the value we provide to their everyday lives."

Brian joins from Kellogg/Kellanova, where he held numerous roles in finance and most recently served as CFO, North America. He began his Kellogg career as an intern, spent several years leading the finance function in manufacturing plants, then spent 13 years in executive roles including CFO, UK & Ireland and CFO US Retail Categories. Brian also played a critical role in the 2023 spinout of W.K Kellogg Co. from Kellogg/Kellanova.

"CG is experiencing rapid growth as it transforms to becoming the global leader in intelligent access," said Brian Boosi. "I'm looking forward to advancing the Finance function to drive business impact that sets us up for long-term success."

CG's myQ ecosystem of intelligent access solutions continues to expand with recent new product launches, including the myQ Outdoor Battery Camera and myQ Video Doorbell. CG hardware products are found in 50+ million homes and nearly 14 million people access and monitor their home all in one place using the myQ app.

"We're at a pivotal time on CG's transformational journey with ambitious growth goals for 2025 and beyond," said Jeff Meredith, CEO of Chamberlain Group. "I'm confident that Elina and Brian will help take CG's Marketing and Finance functions to the next level, ultimately amplifying our overall business growth."

Chamberlain Group (CG) is a global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company. Powered by our myQ technology, we make access simple and secure for millions of homeowners, businesses, and communities worldwide. Our flagship brands, LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® , are found in 50+ million homes, and 14 million people rely on the myQ® app daily.

Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers.

