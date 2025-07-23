PKSD Bringing Signature Case Or No Case Game, Giveaways To Wisconsin State Fair

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Visitors can play Case or No Case, spin the prize wheel, and meet PKSD attorneys at the firm's first-ever booth at the Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, WI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time, Milwaukee personal injury law firm PKSD will have an interactive booth at the Wisconsin State Fair. The firm will be at the fair for all 11 days, from July 31st to August 10th. The fair is taking place at Wisconsin State Fair Park at 640 South 84th Street in West Allis.Fairgoers can stop by to play the firm's signature Case or No Case game. The game is an entertaining way to learn about real legal scenarios and determine when someone who suffered an injury may have a viable legal case.Visitors can spin the prize wheel and win giveaways like PKSD-branded decks of cards. You can also meet PKSD attorneys and staff members.The PKSD booth provides a fun, approachable way to bring legal awareness to the public in one of the state's most high-traffic community events.This is part of the firm's continuing efforts to engage with the community and make the law more accessible to everyone. The firm recently brought its interactive booth to Milwaukee's iconic Summerfest.PKSD has been representing injured victims for more than 25 years, recovering more than $500 million on their behalf. The firm focuses on cases involving serious injuries , car accidents, nursing home neglect, medical malpractice, and wrongful death. PKSD serves clients throughout Wisconsin, offering dedicated legal representation and comprehensive support at every stage of the process.

Suzy Young

PKSD

+1 414-333-3333

email us here

