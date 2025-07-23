Tampa Business Broker Michael Shea Joins The Board Of Owners In Honor

Michael Shea of Transworld Business Advisors joins the Board of Owners in Honor, a national organization dedicated to supporting Veteran Entrepreneurship

- Michael SheaTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Shea of Transworld Joins Board of Owners in HonorOwners in Honor is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Shea, a leading business broker with Transworld Business Advisors, to its Board of Directors. Shea joins the board as part of the organization's continued effort to recognize, support, and connect exceptional small business owners across America.With over 20 years of experience in business sales, mergers, and acquisitions, Shea has personally closed hundreds of deals and advised entrepreneurs across a wide range of industries. He brings hands-on knowledge of the challenges and triumphs faced by small business owners-insight that aligns directly with Owners in Honor's mission.“Michael Shea is the kind of leader our organization is built around-experienced, committed, and deeply connected to the business community,” said a spokesperson for Owners in Honor.“His perspective will be invaluable as we grow our impact and expand our network of honored entrepreneurs.”Founded to spotlight the unsung heroes of the economy, *Owners in Honor* ([]( )) builds community, provides resources, and celebrates the legacy of business ownership. The Board of Directors plays a central role in shaping strategy, advancing outreach, and upholding the organization's core values of service, integrity, and recognition.“I'm honored to join this board and help elevate the voices of small business owners nationwide,” said Shea.“Their work matters, and this organization is making sure it doesn't go unnoticed.”For more information, visit []( ).Media Contact:...](...](

