NYT Connections #773: See Hints And Answers For July 23 Puzzle

July 23 brought folks back to The New York Times' Connections challenge, and this time around it was a wild ride. Four really different categories-some nostalgic, some technical-kept players on their toes. The day's puzzle wasn't just about picking words that fit. It needed a little creative thinking, too.

NYT Connections - July 23: One subtle twist

Connections is all about spotting patterns buried in a grid of 16 words. Each day, solvers must group them into four categories. On July 23, these groups varied in tone and complexity. One set played on childhood chills. Another dove deep into steak cuts. Then came mortgage jargon. And finally, a weird wordplay group: animals that end with other animal names.

How groups broke down in puzzle #773

Here's what clicked for solvers:

Childhood nightmares (yellow):

Bogeyman

Bugbear

Hobgoblin

Phantom

Steak cuts (green):

Chateaubriand

Flatiron

Porterhouse

Tomahawk

Real estate terms (blue):

Appraisal

Escrow

Insurance

Mortgage

Animal wordplay (purple):

Geoduck

Seahorse

Titmouse

Wombat

The real estate and animal sections threw a few curveballs. They needed both memory and wordplay to crack.

Tips from the puzzlers

If July 23 felt like a stretch, seasoned players have some go-to tactics:

Start with the obvious: If a theme jumps at you, lock it in early.

Shuffle the grid: It breaks visual bias and helps spot hidden links.

Think beyond definitions: Sometimes it's suffixes, wordplay, or sounds.

Take your time: You have got only four guesses-think before you tap.

What is Connections?

The NY Times has rolled out Connections, and word‐play which fans love. This daily puzzle-created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu-asks you to group 16 seemingly random words into four themed sets. It is popping up everywhere on social media, and for good reason.

The grid is simple, the stakes feel real, and each puzzle spans everything from literature to tech , geography to pop culture. What starts off easy can twist fast-so don't get too comfy with the first few matches. Think deeper. Notice the weird ones hiding behind the obvious.

Why players can't get enough

Connections is not another crossword. It is part word‐nerd challenge , part mind‐bender. It is easy to pick up, yet some puzzles make you pause. Players trade tips online-like whether suffixes or groupings matter. And it runs cross‐platform. You can play it on NYT's site, on your phone, in bed, on the train-anywhere.

It is also social. You share flex screenshots, commiserate over brutal categories, and compare strategies. New puzzles drop daily. There is sudden global chatter. It's a small moment of shared effort in an otherwise busy world.

What is NYT Connections?

A daily 4×4 puzzle where you group 16 words into four themed sets.

Do I get hints for NYT Connections?

No hints - just four chances to get the groups right.

Can you play it anywhere?

Yes, it works on the NY Times website and mobile apps.

Is NYT Connections difficult?

Puzzles start easy but can get tricky fast.

Why is NYT Connections popular?

It is quick, shareable, and gives that satisfying“click” when you solve it.