EMRC Deploys Radiation Monitoring System At Queen Alia International Airport

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 23 (Petra)- Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC)) and Airport International Group (AIG), in partnership with the Canadian government, on Tuesday launched a state-of-the-art radiation monitoring system at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA).According to an EMRC statement on Wednesday, this milestone is a "qualitative" step aimed at enhancing the Kingdom's capabilities in the nuclear security and radiation monitoring fields by equipping airports with the latest radiation detection technologies.EMRC Chairman, Ziad Sa'aideh, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Geological Commissioner Wafa'a Bakhit, said this project reflects Jordan's "unwavering commitment" to protecting its society, borders, and vital interests by integrating "advanced" technological solutions and qualified national workers.Sa'aideh noted EMRC is moving forward with implementing its vision to develop an "integrated" nuclear regulatory system based on "the best" international practices, which would enhance the Kingdom's position as "a regional model" in this field.Lauding role of Jordanian women in this project, he said EMRC "firmly" believes in Jordanian women "pivotal" efforts in the nuclear security system, within their "active" participation in field and technical oversight teams and in the operation and sustainability of the radiation detection system.This effort, he noted, reflects the EMRC's "commitment" to strengthen and empower women in vital sectors, which reflects principles of justice and inclusion.The EMRC will continue to support and enhance women's representation in all oversight positions within airports, he pointed out.In her speech, Bakhit described the project as a "qualitative leap" in developing the national nuclear security system, adding that QAIA, as the Kingdom's main air gateway, requires the "highest" levels of protection.Bakhit ststed this process should be implemented according to technical and professional standards, in line with Jordan's international obligations to keep pace with technological developments in this field.Bakhit expressed the EMRC's "pride" in its partnership with Global Affairs Canada, which funded the project with approximately 8 million Canadian dollars for the first phase.This phase, she noted, included installation and operation of 22 fixed radiation detection devices in strategic locations within the airport, fully managed by qualified EMRC employees, she pointed out.To date, she announced a total of 111 fixed radiation detection devices were deployed in the Kingdom, in addition to 6 mobile units used for monitoring and rapid response to radiation emergencies, according to the highest standards of preparedness.