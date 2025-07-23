403
France Condemns Israeli Forces' Expansion Into Central Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, July 23 (KUNA) -- France strongly condemned on Wednesday the expansion of the Israeli occupation forces' operations into central Gaza.
In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry said the action has led to the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians and disrupted the work of UN agencies and humanitarian organizations.
Such field escalation worsens the humanitarian situation inside Gaza, amid increasing rates of malnutrition and the risk of famine, considering this situation a direct result of the blockade imposed by the Israeli occupation on Gaza, it noted.
France also condemned the "repeated shooting" by Israeli occupation forces targeting Palestinian civilians as they attempted to access humanitarian aid, noting that the UN has documented the deaths of more than 1,000 people in this context over the past two months.
They urged the Israeli occupation to adhere to the precautionary measures issued by the International Court of Justice and to respect the rules of international humanitarian law, while simultaneously demanding the immediate lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
France also expressed regret over the Israeli occupation's revocation of the entry visa of the Director of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestinian Territories.
The French Foreign Ministry called for allowing free and independent press access to Gaza to document events on the ground and inform international public opinion of the current humanitarian situation. (end)
