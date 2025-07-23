Racquetdesk Announces Seamless Integration With Track Tennis, Delivering A New Era Of Video, Livestreaming And Match Analytics For Racquet Sports Facilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this integration, RacquetDesk users can now seamlessly connect their courts to Track Tennis, enabling automated video capture, live broadcasts and post-match analytics without leaving their scheduling and operations dashboard. Whether managing tournaments, private lessons or league matches, clubs and coaches can now enhance player engagement, coach more effectively and deliver modern digital experiences for members and guests. This aligns with RacquetDesk's goal of helping club and facility managers optimize their business processes so they can focus on their clients, ultimately allowing them to serve better.

"This partnership with Track Tennis is a game-changer for racquet sports facilities," said Alberto Genty, CEO of RacquetDesk. "Clubs can now provide professional-grade video services that elevate the player and coaching experience while also simplifying operations for staff. RacquetDesk is committed to providing the very best in features, and this integration exemplifies that commitment."

Key features of the RacquetDesk + Track Tennis integration include the following:



Automated Video Recording and Livestreaming: Schedule recordings directly from RacquetDesk's court booking system.



Match and Lesson Analytics: Players and coaches receive detailed breakdowns and performance insights, enhancing the service provided to clients.



Seamless Club Management Workflow: No need to juggle multiple platforms - everything is managed within RacquetDesk.

Enhanced Member Experience: Share livestream links, download match videos and promote social engagement, strengthening relationships with customers.

Track Tennis cameras are trusted by elite academies, college programs and clubs worldwide. By integrating with RacquetDesk, these tools are now easily accessible to clubs of all sizes, making it easier than ever to modernize racquet sports programs with next-gen technology.

"We're thrilled to partner with RacquetDesk to bring high-performance video and analytics to racquet sports facilities in the most seamless way possible," said Egor Firsov, CEO of Track Tennis. "This integration reflects our shared vision of empowering coaches, players and club operators with accessible, easy-to-use tools that enhance every aspect of the on-court experience - from training and competition to fan engagement and business operations."

This integration is now available to RacquetDesk customers. RacquetDesk, as a caring and diligent partner, provides active support during the onboarding process to ensure that clients can navigate everything easily.

About RacquetDesk

RacquetDesk serves racquet sports organizations by helping them maximize service to their clients and community through robust, user-friendly management software. Designed to serve managers of sports facilities, managers of public recreation centers and racquet sports club owners, RacquetDesk is the all-in-one club management platform built exclusively for racquet sports. RacquetDesk provides powerful tools for court scheduling, member management, billing, marketing and video integration. RacquetDesk optimizes racquet sports organizations so they can serve better. Learn more at .

About Track Tennis

Track Tennis provides a cutting-edge platform for recording, livestreaming and analyzing tennis matches. Used by top coaches and clubs, Track Tennis helps players improve through data-driven insights and high-quality video tools.

