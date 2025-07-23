Racquetdesk Announces Seamless Integration With Track Tennis, Delivering A New Era Of Video, Livestreaming And Match Analytics For Racquet Sports Facilities
"This partnership with Track Tennis is a game-changer for racquet sports facilities," said Alberto Genty, CEO of RacquetDesk. "Clubs can now provide professional-grade video services that elevate the player and coaching experience while also simplifying operations for staff. RacquetDesk is committed to providing the very best in features, and this integration exemplifies that commitment."
Key features of the RacquetDesk + Track Tennis integration include the following:
-
Automated Video Recording and Livestreaming: Schedule recordings directly from RacquetDesk's court booking system.
Match and Lesson Analytics: Players and coaches receive detailed breakdowns and performance insights, enhancing the service provided to clients.
Seamless Club Management Workflow: No need to juggle multiple platforms - everything is managed within RacquetDesk.
Enhanced Member Experience: Share livestream links, download match videos and promote social engagement, strengthening relationships with customers.
Track Tennis cameras are trusted by elite academies, college programs and clubs worldwide. By integrating with RacquetDesk, these tools are now easily accessible to clubs of all sizes, making it easier than ever to modernize racquet sports programs with next-gen technology.
"We're thrilled to partner with RacquetDesk to bring high-performance video and analytics to racquet sports facilities in the most seamless way possible," said Egor Firsov, CEO of Track Tennis. "This integration reflects our shared vision of empowering coaches, players and club operators with accessible, easy-to-use tools that enhance every aspect of the on-court experience - from training and competition to fan engagement and business operations."
This integration is now available to RacquetDesk customers. RacquetDesk, as a caring and diligent partner, provides active support during the onboarding process to ensure that clients can navigate everything easily.
About RacquetDesk
RacquetDesk serves racquet sports organizations by helping them maximize service to their clients and community through robust, user-friendly management software. Designed to serve managers of sports facilities, managers of public recreation centers and racquet sports club owners, RacquetDesk is the all-in-one club management platform built exclusively for racquet sports. RacquetDesk provides powerful tools for court scheduling, member management, billing, marketing and video integration. RacquetDesk optimizes racquet sports organizations so they can serve better. Learn more at .
About Track Tennis
Track Tennis provides a cutting-edge platform for recording, livestreaming and analyzing tennis matches. Used by top coaches and clubs, Track Tennis helps players improve through data-driven insights and high-quality video tools.
SOURCE RacquetDesk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment