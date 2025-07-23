Waggles Puppy Boutique Opening In Raleigh On August 16

Fast-Growing Puppy Brand Coming to Lynnwood Collection Shopping Center

RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Waggles, a puppy boutique, announced the opening of a new location in Raleigh, North Carolina, on August 16. The location will be Waggles' third store in North Carolina behind Greensboro and Charlotte. Waggles Raleigh will be located at 6300 Creedmoor Road, Suite 130 in the Lynnwood Collection Shopping Center.

"Waggles is excited to help more families experience the joys of owning a dog," said Kerry Rod, chief operations officer at Waggles. "The health and wellbeing of Waggles puppies is the company's guiding principle."

Waggles is a fast-growing brand, with locations also in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and Ohio. Waggles holds itself to expanded and elevated industry standards in its stores and from its breeders. Waggles works with USDA-licensed breeders and advocates for continual improvement in breeding practices, while providing transparency and health warranties to customers.

Waggles is also committed to making sure a Waggles puppy never ends up in a shelter or without a forever home. Waggles has a rehoming program where Waggles will work with a family to find a new forever home for their dog, regardless of the reason or the dog's age.

The company's four pillars of care are environment, veterinary care, husbandry, and socialization to provide the best experience for both puppies and customers. Waggles also sells pet products, providing the best experience in getting a new dog in a convenient one-stop shop.

